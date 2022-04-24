Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
Special note: This is likely to be the last week in which all committees meet. On Sunday, May 1, the General Assembly enters into its last 10 days of the 2022 session, and traditionally, only the appropriations, finance and state affairs committee meet and handle all remaining bills.
MONDAY, APRIL 25
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1357, Weissman – Rate Increases Homeowner’s And Auto Insurance
- HB22-1345, Cutter and Bradfield – Perfluoroalkyl And Polyfluoroalkyl Chemicals. Background here.
- HB22-1391, McCluskie – Modifications To Severance Tax
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Room 271
- SB22-133, Esgar and Woodrow – Provide Security For Certain Elected Officials.
- HB22-1327, Herod and McLachlan – Native American Boarding Schools
- SB22-150, Duran and Herod – Missing And Murdered Indigenous Relatives. Background here.
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Room 352
1:30 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB22-208, Winter and Simpson – Condemned Conservation Easement Prop Compensation
- HB22-1083, Tipper and Rich – Colorado Homeless Contribution Income Tax Credit
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- SB22-213, Fields and Sonnenberg – Child Care Support Programs. Background here.
- SB22-211, Fields and Hinrichsen – Repurpose The Ridge View Campus. Background here.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1386, Amabile and Soper – Competency To Proceed & Restoration To Competency
- HB22-1383, Kipp and Holtorf – Employment Opportunities For Juveniles
- SB22-099, Tipper and Larson – Sealing Criminal Records. Background here.
1:30 p.m., House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
- SB22-147, Young and Pelton – Behavioral Health-Care Services For Children
- HB22-1369, Sirota and Pelton – Children’s Mental Health Programs
- HB22-1380, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Pelton – Critical Services For Low-Income Households
- HB22-1375, Michaelson Jenet – Child Residential Treatment & Runaway Youth
1:30 p.m., House Transportation & Local Government Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB22-135, Bridges and Scott – Standard Time In Colorado (FOR ACTION ONLY). Background here.
- SB22-206, Fenberg – Disaster Preparedness & Recovery Resources
- HB22-1054, Benavidez and Bacon – Fund Indian Economic Condition Improvement
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
1:30 p.m., House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1370, Jodeh and Sirota – Coverage Requirements For Healthcare Products (FOR ACTION ONLY). Background here.
- SB22-027, Michaelson Jenet and Larson – Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
- SB22-098, Roberts and Will – Program Allowing Redispensing Of Unused Drugs
- SB22-185, Lindsay and Young – Security For Colorado Seniors
1:30 p.m., Senate Finance Committee, Old Supreme Court
- HB22-1010, Sirota and Van Beber – Early Childhood Educator Income Tax Credit
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- HB22-1309, Froelich – Hospital Dispense Drugs To Sexual Assault Victims. Background here.
- HB22-1303, Amabile and Sandridge – Increase Residential Behavioral Health Beds
- HB22-1283, Michaelson Jenet and Bradfield – Youth & Family Behavioral Health Care. Background here.
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1389, Herod – Financial Literacy Exchange Program
- SB22-140, McLachlan – Expansion Of Experiential Learning Opportunities
- SB22-035, Bird and Van Winkle – Coverage Levels For Occupational Accident Insurance
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- SB22-180, Gray and Bacon – Programs To Reduce Ozone Through Increased Transit
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB22-207, Winter – Prevention Of Title IX Misconduct In Public Schools
- HB22-1120, Van Winkle and Neville – School Security Disbursement Program Recreation
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- HB22-1319, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Jodeh – Dependency Proceedings Unaccompanied Child
