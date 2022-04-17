Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
MONDAY, APRIL 18
1:30 p.m., House Finance Committee, Room 112
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, Room 271
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Room 352
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1367, Lontine and Gray — Updates To Employment Discrimination Laws
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SJR22-011, Gardner — Parents’ Right To Be Involved In Child’s Education
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
1:30 p.m., House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1370, Jodeh and Sirota — Coverage Requirements For Healthcare Products
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Room 352
- SB22-163, Coleman — Establish State Procurement Equity Program
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
Upon Adjournment Room, House State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Service Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- SB22-184, Esgar and Tipper — Comp Reqmnts For Members Of The GA. Background here.
- SB22-144, Kipp and Rich — Public And Nonprofit Entities Rideshare Contracts
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1260, Froelich — Access To Medically Necessary Service For Students (FOR ACTION ONLY)
Upon Adjournment, House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
- SB22-147, Young and Pelton — Behavioral Health-care Services For Children
- HB22-1369, Sirota and Pelton — Children’s Mental Health Programs
1:30 p.m., Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court
- Confirmation hearings for Colorado State Fair Authority Board of Commissioners. Background here.
- Confirmation hearings for Colorado Groundwater Commission
- Confirmation hearings for Colorado Water Quality Control Commission
- HB22-1313, Moreno — Agricultural Housing Public Health COVID Emergency
- SB22-029, Coram and Donovan — Investment Water Speculation
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB22-202, Zenzinger and Rankin — State Match For Mill Levy Override Revenue
