Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Options for public testimony during committee hearings can be found here.
House regulations regarding remote testimony can be found here. Senate regulations are here.
Bills listed below may not be the only items considered by a committee during the hearings. Check this website on the hearing day for the bills in committee, other items on the agenda and changes in bill order.
MONDAY, APRIL 11
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee, Room 107
- SB22-114, Roberts and Catlin – Fire Suppression Ponds Water Rights
- SB22-158, McCormick and Will – Species Conservation Trust Fund Projects
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- SB22-144, Kipp and Rich – Public And Nonprofit Entities Rideshare Contracts
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Room 352
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- SB22-155, Coram – Expand Medical Marijuana Research Grant Programs
- SB22-172, Winter and Rankin – Colorado Rural Health-care Workforce Initiative
- SB22-185, Danielson and Buckner – Security For Colorado Seniors
- SB22-187, Danielson – Supporting Recovery Programs Persons Who Wander
TUESDAY, APRIL 12
Upon Adjournment, House & Senate Joint Budget Committees, Joint Budget Committee Hearing Rooms
- The committees will meet as Conference Committees to work on the Long Appropriations Bill and its related orbital bills intended to help balance the budget. Background here.
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Old Supreme Court
1:30 p.m., House Public & Behavioral Health & Human Services Committee, Room 112
- SB22-097, Herod and Sullivan – Whistleblower Protection Health & Safety. Background here.
- HB22-1158, Sandridge and Snyder – Establish Substance Use Counseling Center in Colorado Springs. Background here.
- HB22-1309, Froelich – Hospital Dispense Drugs To Sexual Assault Victims
- HB22-1358, Sirota – Clean Water In Schools & Child Care Centers
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
2 p.m., Senate Transportation & Energy Committee, Room 357
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
Upon Adjournment, House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
- SB22-157, Hooton and Van Winkle – Information Sharing For Consumer Protection Investigation
Upon Adjournment, House Education Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1215, McCluskie and Bacon – Study Of Expanding Extended High School Programs
- SB22-127, Larson and McCluskie – Special Education Funding
Upon Adjournment, House Energy & Environment Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB22-1140, Valdez D. and Woog – Green Hydrogen To Meet Pollution Reduction Goals. Background here.
- SB22-007, Cutter and Snyder – Increase Wildfire Risk Mitigation Outreach Efforts. Background here.
Upon Adjournment, Senate Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, Old Supreme Court
- SB22-169, Donovan – Sensitive Species Data & Public Records (FOR ACTION ONLY)
1:30 p.m., House Health & Insurance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1284, Esgar and Catlin – Health Insurance Surprise Billing Protections
- HB22-1285, Neville and Esgar – Prohibit Collection Hospital Not Disclosing Prices
- HB22-1293, Daugherty and Van Winkle – Medical Record Requests By Attorneys
- HB22-1325, Kennedy and Caraveo – Primary Care Alternative Payment Models
1:30 p.m., House Judiciary Committee, Room 107
- HB22-1319, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Jodeh – Dependency Proceedings Unaccompanied Child
- SB22-001, Ricks and Tipper – Crime Prevention Through Safer Streets. Background here.
1:30 p.m., House Transportation & Local Government Committee, Legislative Service Building Room A
- HB22-1137, Ricks and Bradfield – HOA Board Accountability & Transparency (FOR ACTION ONLY)
1:30 p.m., Senate Health & Human Services Committee, Room 357
- HB22-1157, McCormick and Titone – Utilization Of Demographic Data By CDPHE
- HB22-1292, Lindsay – Flexibility In Oral Health Program Funding
- SB22-181, Bridges and Simpson – Behavioral Health-care Workforce
- SB22-186, Ginal and Simpson – Create Colorado Rare Disease Advisory Council
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
Upon Adjournment, House Finance Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1119, Gray – Colorado False Claims Act
Upon Adjournment, House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB22-1352, Mullica – Stockpile For Declared Disaster Emergencies
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs & Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB22-1314, Ricks and Hooton – Towing Carrier Nonconsensual Tows (FOR ACTION ONLY)
1:30 p.m., House Education Committee, Room 107
- SB22-008, McLachlan and McKean – Higher Education Support For Foster Youth
1:30 p.m., House Energy & Environment Committee, Legislative Services Building Room A
- HB22-1348, Froelich and Caraveo – Oversight Of Chemicals Used In Oil & Gas
- HB22-1345, Cutter and Bradfield – Perfluoroalkyl And Polyfluoroalkyl Chemicals
- HB22-1218, Valdez A. – Resource Efficiency Buildings Electric Vehicles
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB22-171, Bridges and Priola — Privacy Protections For Educators
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- SB22-179, Ginal and Liston – Deter Tampering Motor Vehicle Emission Control Systems
- HB22-1217, Benavidez and Bockenfeld – Catalytic Converter Records And Grant Program. Background here.
- HB22-1234, Bacon and Michaelson Jenet – Preventing Identity-based Violence Grant Program
- HB22-1272, Gonzales-Gutierrez and Benavidez – Repeal Of Attorney Fees On Motions To Dismiss
- SB22-196, Gonzales and Lee – Health Needs Of Persons In Criminal Justice System
