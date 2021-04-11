Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
Committee schedules are subject to change. The daily schedule is available on the legislature’s website.
Testimony and safety protocols for testifying in person at the state Capitol:
"Members of the public and the lobby may submit written testimony on any bill from the time the bill is scheduled until the committee takes action on the bill. Remote testimony will also be available through the Colorado General Assembly website. Members of the public and the lobby are encouraged to participate remotely in lieu of testifying in person. Our goal is to increase public accessibility as much as possible while ensuring safety in the Capitol.
"Members of the public, lobbyists and staff who participate in a committee hearing in person must wear a mask for the duration of the committee hearing and maintain social distancing while in the audience. Individuals providing testimony in person will register to testify by filling out an electronic form, rather than a paper sheet. The form will be available one hour before the scheduled start time of the bill hearing."
House procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
Senate procedures for remote testimony, including how to sign up, can be found here.
SPECIAL NOTE: On Friday, April 9, the Long Appropriations Bill and related bills were introduced in the state House after clearing the Senate. The week ahead in the state House will mostly be on passing the 2021-22 budget and related bills, expected to be done by Friday. Background here.
MONDAY, APRIL 12
9:45 a.m., Conference Committee, Room 354
- SB 079, Sonnenberg, Perlton and Valdez — Deregulate Meat Sales Direct To Consumers
1:30 p.m., House Agriculture, Livestock & Water Committee, Room 107
- SB 135, Duran and Froelich — Prohibit Certain Animals In Traveling Animal Act
1:30 p.m., House State, Civic, Military & Veterans Affairs Committee, Legislative Services Building, Room A (LSB-A)
- SB 077, Benavidez and Kip — Remove Lawful Presence Verification Credentialing
1:30 p.m., Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee, Room 352
- HB 1204, Holbert and Ginal — Unemployment Insurance Marijuana-licensed Business
- HB 1048, Rodriguez — Retail Business Must Accept Cash
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
8:45 a.m., House Appropriations, Old State Library
- SB 056, Van Winkle and Gray — Expand Cannabis-based Medicine At Schools. Background here.
Upon adjournment, House Judiciary Committee, Old State Library
- HB 1255, Duran and Gray — Protection Order Issued Against Domestic Abuser
2 p.m., Senate Local Government Committee, Room 352
- HB 1114, Jaquez Lewis — School District Provision Of Internet Service
- HB 1115, Ginal and Priola — Board Of Health Member Requirements Background here.
2 p.m., Senate State, Veterans & Military Affairs Committee, Old Supreme Court
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
Upon adjournment, Senate Education Committee, Room 357
- SB 232, Zenzinger and Kirkmeyer — Displaced Workers Grant
- HB 1067, Story and Buckner — College Admission Use Of National Test Score
Upon adjournment, Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- HB 1107, Bridges and Lundeen — Protections For Public Health Department Workers
- HB 1136, Lee and Gardner — Judicial Division Retirees Temporary Judicial Duties Compensation
1:30 p.m., Senate Health and Human Services, Room 357
- SB 194, Buckner — Maternal Health Providers
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
1:30 p.m., Senate Judiciary Committee, Room 352
- HB 1091, Buckner — Sentencing Juveniles Transferred To Adult Court
- HB 1057, Cooke and Rodriguez — Extortion Of Immigrants Engaging In Lawful Acts
- SB 146, Lee — Improve Prison Release Outcomes
1:30 p.m., House Business Affairs and Labor Committee, Room 112
- HB 1263, Roberts and Soper — Meeting And Events Incentive Program
- SB 133, Catlin and Will — Donated Alcohol Beverages For Special Events
1:30 p.m., Senate Education Committee, Room 357
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.