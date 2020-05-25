Seventy-three days ago, the Colorado General Assembly suspended its 120-day legislative session barely past the midpoint.
Tuesday, 100 lawmakers return to Denver with a grim task: hold things together until the economy can stagger back to its feet.
The main task at hand is to cut $3.3 billion from last year's budget, a hand forced by the collapse of the state's formerly robust economy before the coronavirus pandemic obliterated any hopes of an optimistic outlook headed into this year's elections.
To put that in perspective, that's more than 1 in 4 of the tax dollars lawmakers actually control, which can only mean deep cuts to nearly every program in the state, at a time Gov. Jared Polis had sought to be aggressive with a progressive Democratic agenda that's now effectively on ice.
The state budget takes effect July 1, which means a lot of debating, compromising and political hand-wringing over the next couple of weeks, depending on how well legislative leadership has groomed the expectations of its members returning to the Capitol Tuesday.
The General Assembly also must figure out how much of the burden students and teachers will bear as they hammer out the School Finance Act. Dozens of bills that already have been introduced will be scuttled this year because they have a "fiscal note," the statehouse jargon for cost.
Full-day kindergarten, the governor's signature achievement to date that started out as a Republican idea, appears to be spared. The legislature, however, could be asked to trim $577 million from K-12 schools, along with more than $490 million from higher education, although the Joint Budget Committee and most public colleges and universities have committed to keeping tuition hikes in the fall to 3%, at least in part over fears that large hikes will hurt already lower than expected enrollments.
Some attempts alleged to save Coloradans money also will fall to the wayside, such as the Colorado public option. The bill was expected to be the most contentious of the session, as state government wandered into the insurance business. The program would have created below-market premiums built on price controls to compete with insurers with the aim of lowering rates.
The bill's sponsors spiked the legislation on May 4, citing the ongoing chaos beneath one of the state's most vital issues, health care.
“When we introduced the bill, we sought robust engagement with nurses, pharmacists, EMTs, doctors and hospital staff," said Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood, as he announced sponsors would yank the bill rather than press ahead this year. "We plan to engage them after we emerge from this pandemic, and come out with stronger legislation that increases access to affordable health care across Colorado.”
And efforts to put paid leave into practice, another form of insurance, also won't happen this session, despite progressives pointing out that such a program is needed more now than ever.
Just days before the state shutdown for the pandemic in March, the Department of Transportation rolled out an ambitious 10-year plan to relieve traffic, cut into the state's backlog against growth demands and step up the evolution into environmentally transit.
That plan, however, counted on an extra $500 million a year above the state's historic funding levels. The gas tax that pays for nearly all of transportation, however, has increased since 1993, while vehicles burn less or transitioned off fossil fuels. Voters have rejected three attempts to put more money into transportation the last two years alone.
What to watch for in the next two to three weeks: a reinsurance bill that could extend the program another five years; a bill to set up a TABOR emergency tax that would restructure income tax rates so that the wealthy pay a larger share, and a measure that would continue allowing home delivery of alcohol, a popular move during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.