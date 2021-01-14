The Colorado Politics team offers some context and analysis to the opening day remarks from the leaders who gave speeches to their colleagues on Wednesday. To see the annotations, courtesy of the web software Hypothes.is, click the links below:
• Senate President Leroy Garcia: 'Colorado is not Washington'
• Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert: 'No monopoly on good ideas'
• Speaker of the House Alec Garnett: 'Get the job done'
• House Minority Leader Hugh McKean: 'This is an enormous responsibility'
