With just over three weeks to go until a tentative adjournment, tempers are getting pretty hot around the state Capitol.
Case in point: Wednesday morning.
Rep. Richard Holtorf, an Akron Republican, was making a lengthy case for an amendment as the chamber debated a stimulus bill seeking to infuse $10 million into the state’s arts and film industries as well as cultural organizations.
House Bill 21-1285, from metro Denver Democratic Reps. Leslie Herod and Adrienne Benavidez, cleared the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee on party lines last week before winning the approval of the chamber’s Appropriations Committee on the strength of Democratic votes earlier this week.
On Wednesday, the bill faced far stronger opposition from Republicans than it had seen in committee. GOP members, led by Holtorf, chided their Democratic colleagues for the the bill’s cost, saying there were clear needs elsewhere.
“There are so many things we need to support in this state,” Holtorf said. “Now I'm not gonna say that arts and theater and television and film are at the bottom of that list, but I will tell you, those typically are wants and not needs.”
Rep. David Ortiz, a Littleton Democrat, said that the choice wasn’t mutually exclusive. He pointed out that one of the most successful programs, Veterans of Foreign Wars, an organization he is a member of, has a veteran arts council and sold $40,000-$50,000 worth of artwork created by veterans before the pandemic.
“Don't tell me that this bill will not put food on the tables of families,” he said. “You're talking about veteran families that this bill will help."
The bill passed on a voice vote, but when it came time for the committee of the whole report, things got heated.
Holtorf offered an amendment to HB 1285 to reverse the House's action on an amendment offered by Rep. Rod Pelton, a Cheyenne Wells Republican, that would have added a petition clause to the bill.
During his discussion of the amendment, Holtorf discussed military rules of engagement, in a manner that follows the Geneva Convention, where "you're not allowed to fire unless you're fired upon."
At that moment, Holtorf said to someone — it's not clear who, but it might have been Ortiz — "No worry, buckwheat. I'm getting there. OK. Now what I'd like to say, what I'd like to say — that's an endearing term, by the way."
Not to many of those listening: The term "buckwheat" often refers to a Black character in the Jim Crow-era "Little Rascals/Our Gang" serials of the 1920s and 1930s, and is now considered a racist stereotype.
The chamber erupted in noise, with Rep. Tom Sullivan, a Centennial Democrat, yelling from the back of the chamber, although it wasn't clear what he was yelling.
Benavidez, who was then running the House in her role as Speaker Pro Tem, appeared to ask Holtorf to repeat what he said, and Herod told Holtorf to calm down, using a profanity.
Holtorf later told Colorado Politics that after the comment, Sullivan was "spitting mad," yelling at Holtorf from his seat and shaking his finger in an aggressive manner, which Holtorf said also was a breach of protocol. "Who does that?" he asked.
During the incident, Holtorf asked Sullivan, "Why are you yelling at me?" at least four times. Sullivan continued to yell, although what he was saying wasn't audible enough to be understood.
Benavidez then gaveled the chamber into a recess, and multiple side conversations started taking place between the parties. Holtorf left the floor, going into a side office to talk with legislative leaders.
Some lawmakers appeared to be shocked by what had happened.
After just over 10 minutes, the House resumed its business and rejected the amendment, and Holtorf did not speak on it again. Holtorf had another amendment but it was instead presented by Rep. Kevin Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, while Holtorf stood off to the side.
Holtorf did go back to the well to address the chamber after the morning's business concluded.
"It is my intent to maintain the highest levels of modicum in this chamber," he said. "We all need to consider what we do here and how we address and talk to each other. It is in no way that I speak in this dais, in this well, from a point of disrespect. I think we all have to do better; I'll start with me. We have to respect each other, respect each other's time here and be good people and not have confrontations across this chamber."
He concluded with "I apologize if I offended anybody in any way, it is not my intent."
Benavidez, in response to a question from Colorado Politics, said there had not been any discussion about refusing to recognize Holtorf when he asks for permission to speak, which is allowed under the rules.
Holtorf said Democrats have been heckling him throughout the session.
Holtorf is often reminded about breaches of protocol when he speaks in the well of the House. He said he takes his guidance from the leadership, whether it's the Speaker, the Speaker Pro Tem or from whoever is chairing the debate.
"You take your guidance and leadership from them, not from people who are heckling you from the chamber" or making comments under their breaths, he said. "I get a lot of that from the other side of the aisle. That's what started this problem today, the heckling from the other side ... that's a lack of respect."
He said he understood that Herod and leadership were trying to defuse a situation but said it was one he did not create.
As to buckwheat, Holtorf told the Colorado Sun's Thy Anh Vo that he wasn't aware of the racial connotation.
"I'm taking the moral high ground because it isn't my intent to insult anyone, just to communicate very important words, in my humble opinion, to the bill ... I may wander a bit from that, but it's leadership's responsibility, not people in the House chamber who don't like what I have to say."
Holtorf and Sullivan have had a history going back a year, but most publicly in February when Sullivan inappropriately used the chamber's announcements privilege to talk about gun violence and the murder of his son, Alex, who was killed in the Aurora theater shooting in July 2012. Holtorf followed Sullivan by telling him he should "let go" of that loss, which Speaker of the House Alec Garnett called "insensitive." Holtorf has been the center of controversy for his remarks throughout the session.
