TABOR refunds look set to grow, but the most recent quarterly revenue forecast shows a marked contrast in what the Colorado legislature may have to spend versus what they had a year ago.
The June forecast released Tuesday by the General Assembly's Joint Budget Committee is a kind of report card for budget-writers. It shows how well they did in writing the budget that starts on July 1, plus the latest data on revenue collections, with the first figures from the April 15 tax deadline for individual and corporate income taxes.
The June forecast also gives those budget-writers their first look at what could be available when they start working on the budget in the next legislative session.
TABOR revenue that exceeds what the state's allowed to spend grew by another $1 billion, making TABOR refunds in 2024 total about $3 billion. Those figures could see annual refunds for Colorado taxpayers from a project estimated $650 for single filers and roughly $1,300 for joint filers to $850 for single filers and $1,700 for joint filers, depending on voter's will on Proposition HH. The ballot measure that will go before the electorate in November seeks to provide property tax relief through a one-time equalization of TABOR refunds.
But at the same time, budget-writers could be starting off with a hole to dig out of in order to write a balanced budget for the 2024-25 year.
While it's manageable, they told Colorado Politics, it may mean holding off on controlled maintenance, capital construction projects or other programs paid for with one-time dollars.
Economists with the General Assembly's legislative council show the JBC two scenarios with every forecast: how much additional revenue they might have for the upcoming budget planning, and another scenario that incorporates upcoming obligations, such as inflationary increases, rising caseload for Medicaid and K-12 (and potentially prisons), increases in provide rates (for Medicaid, state hospitals and prisons), ongoing capital construction and controlled maintenance obligations, increases in employee compensation, and maintaining the state's required 15% statutory reserve at that level.
A year ago, the second scenario showed a pretty rosy forecast: $321.8 million above all those obligations that could be used for new programs or other initiatives.
With inflation still running at about 8% in 2022, that available revenue dwindled by September to $85.1 million, and by December it was gone, with an estimate the state would be short about $57.7 million to meet all obligations and cover inflationary increases. That December forecast is what the JBC had to rely on as they headed into figure setting for the 2023-24 budget that goes into effect on July 1.
Lawmakers responded in the 2023 session with some belt-tightening and no major initiatives, at least in terms of cost, that would impact the 2023-24 budget.
Fast forward to Tuesday, and the revenue forecast shows the state may already be in a hole.
While corporate income tax revenue is soaring, it's a much smaller piece of the general fund pot that lawmakers rely on. The bigger piece, individual income tax revenue, slipped downward by about $1 billion, the legislative council economists said Tuesday. Those lower revenue numbers are compounded by a November 2022 ballot measure that reduced the state income tax rate from 4.55% to 4.4%.
There are significant differences in state obligations that will have to be covered in the 2024-25 budget versus 2023-24. Topping that list: state employee compensation will cost the state an additional $224 million in 2024-25, the forecast numbers said. That increase in 2023-24 was $98 million.
The JBC also won approval for a more substantial bump in health care community provider rates in the 2023-24 budget. That will drive an increased cost of $127 million, more than twice than was forecasted a year ago.
At the same time, TABOR refunds show no signs of slowing. The revenue that exceeds the TABOR revenue cap for 2023-24 will be just above $3 billion. That's even with a substantial increase in the state's revenue cap tied to the 8% inflation of 2022 and population growth of about .5%, economists noted.
Economists continue to watch, and worry, about a potential recession, which they said is significant, but not quite as big a worry as a year ago. That’s thanks to the negotiations over the debt ceiling by Congress and a recent decision by the Federal Reserve to hold off, for now, another interest rate increase.
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.
