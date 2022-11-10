The newly expanded Senate Democratic caucus will return President Steve Fenberg to the dais when the Colorado legislature returns to session in January.
The 23-member caucus on Thursday nominated Fenberg to continue in the role the took up last session following the departure of former Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, for a position in the Biden administration. The nomination will next need to be confirmed by the full Senate when it begins meeting for the 2023 session on Jan. 9.
The caucus also opted for Sen. James Coleman of Denver to serve as the new president pro-tempore. He will replace the term-limited Sen. Kerry Donovan of Vail.
Sen. Dominick Moreno of Commerce City will return as majority leader, a role he served in when Fenberg was elected president during the 2022 session.
Fenberg, Coleman and Moreno were elected by acclamation.
Sen. Robert Rodriguez of Denver will take over as assistant majority leader. The caucus backed Rodriguez by secret ballot over Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora, who had been in that position for the past four years.
Sen. Julie Gonzales of Denver was elected by acclamation as majority whip. Sen. Janet Buckner of Aurora was elected as caucus chair, also by acclimation.
The caucus' last decisions focused on who will represent them on the all-powerful Joint Budget Committee.
Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver chose not to return to JBC for the next session. He's expressed an interest in running for mayor of Denver in next April's election. He will be replaced by Sen. Jeff Bridges of Greenwood Village, who was elected by acclimation.
Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada will remain on the budget committee and will move into the position of JBC chair, given that chair of JBC moves between the chambers.
The caucus of 13 men and 10 women went with leaders who have been in the Senate at least two years — many are serving in their second and final terms.
The caucus has six new members, five elected on Tuesday plus Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson, who switched parties in August.
