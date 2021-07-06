If you're not interested in specialty license plates for classic cars, your favorite hockey or basketball team or ganja, how about baseball?
Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis announced the state will auction off rights to 10 Major League Baseball-themed license plates, celebrating next week's All Star Game, hosted at Coors Field in Denver.
Proceeds would go to the Colorado Disability Funding Committee, which provides grants for "new and innovative ideas/programs/projects that can demonstrate the enhancement of lives of people with disabilities."
“Coloradans can assist their friends and neighbors with disabilities and supporting organizations while showing their love for baseball and celebrating this year’s MLB All-Star game by bidding on an official Colorado license plate. This is an exciting opportunity,” Polis said in a statement Tuesday.
Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera added that “You’ll be able to cheer on your favorite players and teams and help fund programs for people with disabilities at the same time!"
The auction is now live and ends at 8 p.m. on July 14, the day after the All-Star game. Bids start at $250.
Plates available are GOROCKS, COORS, BBPLAYR, BLLPARK, ASTAR, COROCKY, DIAMND, DUGOUT, HOMRUN, and VOTE.
It's the fourth auction of specialty plates this year, following one in June on miscellaneous plates, another tied to the Avalanche and Nuggets teams making the playoffs, and the 4/20 auction for cannabis-themed plates.
The disability committee started hosting license plate auctions in 2019, with its first on high-end cars. The first auction raised $23,540 for the disability committee.
