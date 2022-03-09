Outdoors and state park enthusiasts, rejoice!
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission on Wednesday set a price of $29 for the Keep Colorado Wild annual state park pass.
The pass is the result of Senate Bill 21-249, which added an annual state parks pass onto motor vehicle registration and renewal of license plates beginning Jan. 1, 2024. Motorists, however, can opt out of the park pass charge if they don't want it.
However, for those who want the pass when they register their vehicle or renew plates, it's a substantial savings from the current cost of the annual "affixed vehicle" state pass, which is $80.
For those who decline, the law assumes they will also not pay the wild pass fee for the same vehicle in subsequent years, but the owners can still opt-in if they change their mind.
The state Division of Parks and Wildlife is entirely cash-supported, currently through fishing and hunting licenses, as well as the daily and annual passes to the state parks. Revenue from the new state pass will create more sustainable funding for the state parks, as well as pay for park maintenance projects, search and rescue, avalanche awareness, wildlife conservation and educational and equity programs, supporters say.
In a statement Wednesday, CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said “when living in Colorado, a love for the outdoors becomes inevitable. It’s a part of who we are."
"Natural beauty surrounds us and spending time in nature enriches all of our lives," he added. "So whether you plan to visit our state parks or not, your purchase of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is a generous and simple way to show you care about our outdoors, wildlife, lands and waters that make up the heartbeat of Colorado – and support those that manage it.”
Polis, in that same statement, said reducing the cost "will save families and individuals money and ensure care for our treasured parks and public lands."
Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, one of the original sponsors of SB 249, said the pass is the "single most impactful thing we can do as a state to protect our public lands while opening them up to more families from all different backgrounds and income levels and I look forward to seeing it fully implemented next year.”
Colorado has 42 state parks, including the newest one, Fishers Peak, near Trinidad.
