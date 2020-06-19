Colorado, prepare for a recovery that is square-root-shaped.
That is the economic forecast of the Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting, which noted a steep drop in economic activity as COVID-19 stay-at-home orders took effect, followed by a similarly rapid upturn as people returned to work. However, from this point on, the state will see a much slower improvement.
“In the absence of a vaccine or treatment that is effective or widely available, economic activity is going to remain subdued,” the office’s deputy director, Luke Teater, told members of the legislature’s Joint Budget Committee on Friday morning.
Colorado has been shielded from deleterious pandemic effects in part because of the state’s professional services sector, Teater explained, which represents a larger share of the economy than in the nation overall. The sector is also better able to accommodate remote working, compared to food services or retail, for example.
Personal savings during the pandemic have also grown, due to enhanced unemployment benefits from the federal government and $1,200 checks to most adults that Congress enacted in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act.
Still, Lauren Larson, the OSPB director, said that executive departments have been directed to cut 10% from their budgets when planning for the next fiscal year.
“It’s drastic and dire and I hope the federal stimulus funds come through and we don’t need to actually end up proposing in November such a large reduction,” she said.
“I continue to be very frustrated that we had the lack of flexibility we had hoped to use these dollars as backfill for our general fund,” said Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, referring to the constraints placed on federal coronavirus aid to states. “I really hope that we continue to press for that flexibility, even retroactively, because I think that does address some of the challenges we are facing.”
The June 19 revenue forecast comes just a little more than a month past the one that led to massive reconsideration of the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.
The forecast delivered May 12 by state economists with OSPB led the Joint Budget Committee to decide to use their numbers, which were only slightly less bad than the Legislative Council forecast.
The OSPB numbers showed that lawmakers would have to cut $3.3 billion in general fund dollars in order to balance the 2020-21 state budget. At the time of the forecast, JBC members said they were 99% done with the budget, but had to rewrite it with the two weeks left between the forecast and when lawmakers would return to finish the 2020 legislative session.
That $3.3 billion was about 10% of the total state budget, which is made up of general fund revenues, federal dollars and cash funds that are to be spent only on specific purposes.
But the $3.3 billion is 25% of the general fund, which is the money lawmakers use to pay for many state programs. The largest expenditure of those dollars: K-12 education, which prior to the 2020-21 budget took 36% of the general fund. That led to a $621.4 million cut to K-12, which was added in the School Finance Act to the budget stabilization factor. That represents the debt to public schools, implemented during the Great Recession of 2009-10, that had been paid down to $572.4 million as of the 2019-20 budget.
With that $621.4 million, the debt is now at $1.18 billion, the highest in state history.
That was not the end of major cuts: higher education lost 58% of its general fund operating support in a cut of $493.2 million. Lawmakers also slashed $5 million for merit-based student aid.
At the JBC’s meeting, lawmakers heard that there is substantial uncertainty in the state’s revenue forecast for a number of reasons — both positive and negative. On the downside, there could be a resurgence of layoffs and continued levels of low patronage in the restaurant and travel industries. Through mid-June, restaurant activity was down nearly 60% and airport traffic down over 80% compared to the same time last year.
However, there could also be a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment discovered sooner than expected, and unemployment could continue to fall, as it did in May to 10.2% from 12.2%.
Kate Watkins, the chief economist for the Legislative Council, outlined multiple factors that contributed to a stronger revenue picture than one month ago, including recent tax policy legislation bringing in $248 million and spending cuts by the General Assembly.
“You closed that $3.3 billions shortfall,” she said. “You more than closed it, essentially. Instead of ending the current year with a deficit, you’re ending in the black.”
Another bright spot is that Colorado has recovered approximately 20% of the jobs that the state lost since the first pandemic restrictions in March, and the unemployment insurance trust fund will remain solvent through the end of June. The state will never cease paying unemployment benefits, but it will have to borrow from the federal government, as it did during the prior recession, triggering a surcharge on employers to pay off the loans.
Elizabeth Ramey, principal economist with the Legislative Council, said that while unemployment claims skyrocketed after March 15, they have since declined. At the peak in early April, the number of new claims in one week exceeded all claims in 2019. The amount of weekly benefits paid has also dwindled, suggesting that low-wage workers comprise a larger proportion of claimants.
One JBC member, Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, called the recent budgeting process "a bit strange and unsatisfactory," and worried about the interaction between COVID-19-related executive orders that could necessitate additional personnel and the spending legislation that the General Assembly passed.
"We are potentially facing a huge cliff in spending," he said. "I suspect that we actually are hiring people to fulfill these obligations rather than laying off people."
The OSPB also noted the trends occurring in the oil and gas and retail marijuana sectors. In the former, there has been a collapse in fuel demand since earlier this year, and as of May there were six active oil rigs in the state, down from 31 one year ago. Marijuana sales are likely to continue growing, albeit at a slower rate. In the suburban Denver counties of Adams and Arapahoe, there were double digit increases in sales in February, March and April. However, in Denver and the tourism-reliant mountain counties, sales declined. The office noted that tourists have typically accounted for between 7% to 9% of consumption since legalization.
The next forecast will occur in September.
