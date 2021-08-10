For the second time in the course of two weeks, a Republican House lawmaker has been hospitalized after sustaining an injury following an accident involving a horse.

State Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, on Sunday afternoon posted a message to his Facebook account indicating he was “involved in a recent horse accident at Buffalo Springs Ranch resulting in a pelvic separation.”

According to the message, the Akron Republican was rushed to Sterling Regional Medical Center then transferred to the Level One Trauma Center at Denver Health. He underwent a successful surgery and is now recovering.

The incident comes fourteen days after Rep. Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, suffered multiple fractures to his ribs and shoulder after a horseback riding accident. The House GOP Twitter account said in a message after the incident that Lynch’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was recovering from home.