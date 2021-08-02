Wellington Republican Rep. Mike Lynch sustained multiple fractures to his ribs and shoulder after a horseback riding accident in White River National Forest.
The House GOP Twitter account indicated Lynch’s injuries were not life-threatening. After the accident last Sunday, he was airlifted to a hospital in Glenwood Springs where he stayed for three days before being released. He is now recovering from his home in Wellington.
Lynch just rounded out his first year in the state legislature. A graduate of West Point, he is an Army veteran and president of Western Heritage, a maker of metal-cast belt buckles in Loveland.
