Funeral services for Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh Monroe McKean will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Resurrection Fellowship Church, 6502 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland.

The public is invited to attend.

McKean's remains will lie in state in the Colorado Capitol Rotunda on Thursday, Nov. 10. That service will include a military honor guard, and a formal arrival and departure ceremony, starting at noon.

Gov. Jared Polis, former Gov. Bill Owens, Speaker of the House Alec Garnett and the House GOP caucus's newly-elected minority leader, expected to be Rep. Colin Larson of Littleton, are all slated to speak.

McKean is believed to be the first sitting lawmaker to be so honored, although the honor is not without precedent. Secretary of State Vicki Buckley, who died in 1999, also was accorded that honor, as was former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Edwin Johnson, who died in 1970.

McKean died of a heart attack early Sunday morning. He was 55.

He served three terms in the Colorado House, including as minority leader in the 2021 and 2022 sessions.

Born Oct. 27, 1967, in Bucks County, Pa., and raised a Quaker, McKean grew up on a farm in Missouri, but also spent time in Dallas, where he worked at Love Field, and in New Mexico before moving to Colorado. He earned a bachelor's degree in liberal arts in 1996 from Colorado State University.

He is survived by his son, Aidan; daughter Hanna; mother, Janet McKean; brother, Andrew; sister Summer; their spouses, various nieces and nephews; and his partner, Amy Parks. McKean described Parks' son, Kolten, as his best friend.