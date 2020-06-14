The Colorado Senate gave preliminary approval to a bill that would allow those who meet "social equity" qualifications and possibly with drug offenses to get in the marijuana industry.
House Bill 1424 changes the state marijuana code term from "accelerator licensee" to "social equity licensee" to get a retail marijuana license with assistance from an experienced retail marijuana licensee.
Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Democrat from Denver, said that during conversations about reauthorizing certain marijuana programs, lawmakers had an important, bipartisan conversation about social equity.
"The individuals negatively harmed by the drug war should be able to access and enter into this new emerging market," she said.
Senate Bill 224 last year created an accelerator program, such as incubators in other industries, "to cross-pollinate ideas and go out and extend their wings and fly little birdie on their own and become their own independent operation and venture," Gonzales said.
A social equity license resides in an area designated as an opportunity zone by the Office of Economic Development and International Trade for at least five of the last 10 years who has not owned a marijuana business.
Gonzales said jurisdictions have shown enthusiasm for the program and but asked for more clarity to define "social equity" and who fits as an applicant.
Legislators recognize that old drug offenses might be a barrier, and Saturday night the Senate added an amendment to clarify a process for expungement of convictions up to 2 ounces of marijuana and allow them to participate in the pot industry.
Colorado Change asked for the amendment, pitched to the bill's co-sponsor, Sen. Vicki Marble, a Republican from Fort Collins.
