In this Sunday, April 10, 2016, file photograph, Stacey Linn jokes with her 15-year-old son, Jack Splitt, outside their home in Lakewood, Colo. The teenager, who died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, was the inspiration for "Jack's Law" which gives Colorado school districts the authority to write policies for how and where students can receive medical marijuana treatments on campus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)