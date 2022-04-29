Collective bargaining for county workers, one of the biggest bills introduced in the last two weeks of the session that won party-line approvals in committees, is now ready for the full Senate's consideration.
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle expect an intense debate on Senate Bill 230, which would allow county workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining with their employers, a right they already have. In fact, four counties – Pueblo, Adams, Summit and Las Animas – already have collective bargaining agreements with their employees.
The bill’s sponsors, Senate President Steve Fenberg of Boulder and House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar of Pueblo, told Colorado Politics the state needs to affirm that right through state law. Esgar earlier noted that it's currently up to each individual county leadership to decide if their workers can avail of collective bargaining.
"We're saying as a state, all county employees have this right. Just because there's good acting counties already doesn't negate the need for this in other areas, where maybe there's not good acting county commissioners," she said.
SB 230 has been in the works for the last two sessions, starting out as a plan a year ago to allow all public sector employees to engage in collective bargaining. That would have included those who work for municipalities, counties, special districts, K-12 schools and public colleges and universities. As the bill got closer to introduction this year and the opposition grew, including from some quarters in organized labor, the bill was narrowed down first to just counties and higher education, and then to its final version, which only applies to counties and their roughly 38,000 employees.
Bill sponsors told Colorado Politics they negotiated primarily with a small group of mostly Democratic county commissioners representing the Counties and Commissioners Working Together, and not with Colorado Counties, Inc., which represents 62 out of the state’s 64 counties. The latter has been firmly opposed from the beginning. The former isn’t in favor either. Officially, the organization holds an “amend’ position.
The bill received a party-line 3-2 vote from the Senate Business, Labor & Technology Committee on Wednesday and also a party-line 4-3 vote from Senate Appropriations on Friday morning.
