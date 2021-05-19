After a two-day postponement to continue negotiations and work out amendments, House Bill 1232, which would create a standardized health insurance plan for the individual and small group market, won party-line approval from the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
The committee spent seven hours taking witness testimony on Monday, and on Wednesday, spent another three hours discussing amendments and the bill's overall impact.
The passage of HB 1232 in the Senate is not the done deal it was in the House; at least three Democratic senators are believed to be wavering — or a firm "no" — on the bill.
The bill would allow the Commissioner of Insurance to create a plan with price caps on services that insurance companies would offer and that doctors and hospitals would be mandated to accept. That plan, in the version heard by the Senate committee, would be offered to those who buy their own health insurance and for businesses with less than 100 employees. That's about 15% of the total insured market in Colorado.
The bill requires health insurers, doctors and hospitals to reduce the cost of health care, as reflected in insurance premiums, by 18% over a three-year period, in an effort to address healthcare inequities and lack of access in rural Colorado and for people of color.
Backers say the bill will improve access to healthcare for rural Coloradans and people of color. Opponents claim the bill's 18% reduction target has no basis in actuarial study, and that the bill will drive down quality of care in favor of a fee-for-service model that could increase, rather than decrease health insurance premium costs.
"Everything we're trying to do in this bill is to lower cost and increase access," Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, told the committee.
The committee's first hour was spent discussing fines the bill will levy on doctors and hospitals and the impact of those fines.
Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, questioned why the bill exempts the commissioner from the state's procurement code, which requires multiple bids for contracts. Commissioner of Insurance Michael Conway told Kirkmeyer on Monday that it was because they needed to get an actuarial study done quickly. However, Kirkmeyer pointed to another section of the bill where the commissioner has to hire a third-party contractor, and whether that is also outside the state procurement code.
Donovan did not have an answer.
Committee chair Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, asked about consequences for doctors who refuse to participate in the standardized plan. It's not clear what happens, she said, and an attorney for the Colorado Medical Society pointed out Monday that doctors could be fined $5,000 per year for that refusal. Fields raised concerns about what happens to a doctor's license; in an earlier version of the bill there was a possibility that the license would be impacted, but that language was amended out in the House. However, that fine could be assessed year after year, she noted.
Donovan noted the bill calls the fine an administrative one that does not constitute a disciplinary action, and that it wouldn't put a license at risk. She also said she could work on an amendment that would outline a consequence for failure to pay the fines.
Vice-chair Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins, questioned whether hospitals could do the same: refuse to pay the fine, which in the bill is $10,000 per day for the first 30 days and $40,000 per day after that. The amended bill says the hospital's license could be suspended, revoked or that "other conditions" could be imposed on the license.
The bill's language makes the fine a "shall," meaning it must be imposed, but the license suspension and other conditions is a "may," which isn't mandatory, and would be handled by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which can take the hospital's financial condition into consideration.
The fiscal note said it "assumes a high level of compliance" with the bill and that fine revenue, which would be deposited in the General Fund, would be minimal.
But the main event in Wednesday's hearing was on amendments, including several that are likely to be opposed by the Polis administration. Those amendments came from both sides of the aisle.
Donovan's most substantive amendment changed language added by the House that required a third-party contractor to study the bill's impacts on operations and workload. Doctors and other healthcare providers would have been part of that study; Donovan's amendment clarified that language to include all hospital workers, who testified that they were concerned that the bill could result in job losses when hospitals have to cut costs.
Sen. Jim Smallwood, R-Parker, an insurance broker who led the questioning Monday of Conway, offered nine amendments, the most significant to remove the small group market from the bill. If the bill works, he said he would be the first to advocate for the small group market to be included, he said. He also noted the 2019 reinsurance bill only affected the individual market and didn't include the small group market. Another Smallwood amendment attempted to use 2019 as a base year for premium reduction targets, noting that 2020, which is the year targeted in the bill, was extraordinarily unusual, given that many optional and/or voluntary healthcare services were not provided during the pandemic year.
He did succeed with an amendment that considers the financial condition of doctors when assessing the fine, similar to the process for considering penalties for hospitals, and it was supported by Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora. A Fields amendment would have required a study tied to complex healthcare provided by hospitals but that failed when Sen. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins, did not support it.
Two other amendments discussed earlier in the week — taking doctors out of the bill and adding in an insurance ombudsman, were not offered.
At the conclusion of Wednesday's hearing, Buckner said she believes the bill needs a lot more work and that she is not content with it. Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, asked for a commitment that premiums would not go up and didn't get it. "The bill is moving us in the wrong direction," she said, and noted committee testimony that said it will increase out-of-pocket costs, and will not expand uncompensated services, which go to low-income patients. That does not improve equity, she said.
Ginal had some of the strongest objections to the bill, based largely on the bill's mandates on physicians. The 2020 version didn't include physicians, so "why now?" she asked. Mandatory participation and fines show an inherent weakness, according to letters Ginal said she received from doctors. The state does not have the right to force doctors to participate, and should HB 1232 pass it will end up in the courts, they told her. She also believed some of the amendments rejected are an appropriate fit.
"I don't like the tone and topic in the bill," Fields said, particularly in the fines and punishments for doctors and hospitals. "You can't rack up penalties and think it won't catch up with you," she said. Fields also noted that doctors and nurses have been the heroes of COVID-19, but in the bill, it mentions you can suspend, revoke or impose conditions on a hospital's license.
"That's punitive and sends the wrong message when we think about the emotional and social support our doctors and healthcare providers need right now...it is sending the wrong message at the wrong time," she said.
Fields noted she has four major hospitals in her district that provide complex care, which also isn't addressed in the bill. This would leave them navigating in the dark.
Quality care and outcomes are also important, Fields said, that patients have good health experience with doctors and hospitals.
"I'm concerned not just with expense, but with quality healthcare outcomes," she said."The bill is silent on prevention in health equity, and that's how you eliminate health disparities. It changes the course of how doctors will do business."
Despite those concerns, Fields voted in favor of the bill.
The bill now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee.
