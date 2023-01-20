As the years add up for older Coloradans, so can the barriers to new employment.
That's where Senate Bill 58 comes in, sponsored by Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Longmont and Sen. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge.
The Job Application Fairness Act would prohibit employers from inquiring on an employment application about a prospective employee's age, date of birth, and dates of attendance at an educational institution. That prohibition would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
The bill does provide an exemption: Employers could ask about age only when required by federal or state law or "bona fide occupational qualification pertaining to public or occupational safety."
Jaquez Lewis told Colorado Politics: "As a legislator who is over the age of 60, I was concerned when I saw AARP's survey found that nearly half of voters 50 years or older said they were subjected to or witnessed at least one type of workplace age discrimination. According to the foundation Shaping the Future of HR , research shows that age diversity can improve organizational performance. This bill will help the Colorado business industry by putting experienced employees at a level playing field."
The Age Discrimination in Employment Act forbids employment discrimination against anyone 40 years of age or older in the United States. But ageism and age discrimination are subtle and very hard to prove.
According to the Society for Human Resources Management, "nearly two-thirds of workers ages 55 to 64 report their age as a barrier to getting a job, according to a 2017 survey by the AARP. A study in 2015 using resumes for workers of various ages found significant discrimination in hiring for the oldest applicants."
Corbett Anderson, assistant legal counsel at the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, said in 2018 that ageism is a cultural issue. "I think the culture is more forgiving of ageism than it is for some of the other, more-vile forms of discrimination" and that age-related comments are dismissed where a comment about race wouldn't be.
Senate Bill 58, however, only applies to the initial employment application, and not to job advertisements. That's where experts say some of the ageism starts.
As of 2021, at least five states have banned asking age-related questions on an initial employment application or at other points during the hiring process: Connecticut, California, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to AARP.
