A bill allowing Colorado state employees to engage in limited collective bargaining won preliminary approval from the state Senate on Monday, but not without strong objections from Senate Republicans. And efforts by Senate Democrats to find money for the bill resulted in knocking the 2020-21 state budget out of balance by $7 million.
The Republicans' objections were part of more than three hours of debate on the bill, House Bill 1153.
Sen. Brittany Pettersen, a Lakewood Democrat and the bill's prime co-sponsor in the Senate, proposed an amendment to take out its general fund cost, almost $2 million, for 2020-21. A Feb. 3 fiscal note said its costs the following year would exceed $6 million.
Given the state's precarious financial situation, a bill with that kind of cost wouldn't fly. A revised fiscal note, dated Monday, said the bill would need $2.28 million.
Pettersen's amendment would tap a newly-created fund, known as the COVID Heroes Collaboration Fund. The money for that fund would come from the State Employee Reserve Fund, with an initial infusion of $7 million. The state's general fund would take over the cost beginning in 2022-23, according to the fiscal note.
The fiscal note points out that there may be no money in the SERF, given that the Joint Budget Committee basically swept all of it into the general fund in order to balance the budget. And under House Bill 1382, the statute creating the SERF would be repealed on June 30.
But Sen. Dominick Moreno, a Commerce City Democrat and vice-chair of the Joint Budget Committee, said the bill would get its $7 million from the SERF before the fund is repealed. And that will leave the 2020-21 budget out of balance by $7 million, he admitted.
"Something else to be worked out in conference committee," he said Monday.
"In this time of crisis...it's really important to do our job properly and look into the details of this," said Sen. Paul Lundeen, a Monument Republican. Creating the COVID Heroes Fund makes sense, "assuming that's what we're doing" and that it benefits state employees on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But if the funding goes to everyone, including those not on the front line, "it's an abuse of our limited resources," he said.
Colorado state employees are essential workers, said Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo, one of the bill's prime sponsors. "They have not let us down in the face of this pandemic." Being able to form a union and collectively bargain, the bill's main provision, is ultimately a question of fairness, he said.
Republicans attempted six amendments of their own, including a failed effort to put a petition clause on the bill. That would delay the bill's implementation for three months after the General Assembly adjourns, and allow citizens to challenge the law through petition. They also tried, but failed, to reduce the bill's cost by $1 million.
Lundeen noted the high numbers of arts and entertainment, food service and recreation employees who were laid off. They have a greater need than the public employees this bill favors, he said. Is now the time to spend $2 million this year and $7 million next year, "when we're killing bill after bill after bill" with $10,000 fiscal notes? he asked. "Now is not the time."
"What are we going to cut to finance this?" asked Sen. Larry Crowder, an Alamosa Republican who was a regular fixture at the JBC's budget hearings for the three weeks the committee worked to cut the budget by $3.3 billion.
"I didn't know there was a right time and wrong time for state employees to come together," said Sen. Faith Winter, a Westminster Democrat.
For more than a decade, Colorado WINS, the state employees union, has been a regular campaign contributor to legislative Democrats, including the bill's sponsors, as well as the state Democratic Party and the Pueblo County Democratic Party.
Total contributions to Democrats and Democrat-backed initiatives total more than $560,000.
The bill is expected to go for a final vote on Tuesday, and then it will head back to the House for a review of Senate amendments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.