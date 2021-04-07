After five months of work, the Joint Budget Committee on Wednesday showed off the fruits of their labors: the 2021-22 state budget, as contained in Senate Bill 205 and 23 "orbitals;" changes in statute to help balance the budget.
The Senate will work on the budget bills first, and Wednesday, the chamber split into party caucuses, along with their JBC members, to see what's in the budget and what they might want to change.
Traditionally, relatively few changes are made to the annual budget once it leaves the JBC.
The budget presented to lawmakers this week is $34.1 billion, the highest in state history, and about $4 billion higher than last year, when the pandemic and economic recession forced $3.4 billion in general fund cuts.
General funds are revenues that come primarily from individual and corporate income taxes and sales tax. It's also the discretionary money that lawmakers can spend year to year, as opposed to federal dollars and cash funds, which must go to specific obligations. Revenue forecasts beginning in March 2020 warned the recession would have devastating impacts on the state's economy and state revenues, so the JBC, through more than a month of meetings, slashed the 2020-21 budget.
As it turns out, the recession wasn't as bad as had been feared, so for the next year's budget, most of those cuts — with K-12 taking the biggest hit — were restored. There was even enough left over to prepay obligations for the following year, and to set up the largest rainy day fund in state history, at $1.7 billion.
The total amount available in general fund for the next year's budget is $13.8 billion, according to Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, who serves as JBC chair. He told Senate Democrats Tuesday that despite the better circumstances, the upcoming year's budget is running at a deficit, which isn't allowed under the state Constitution. That deficit, he explained, is being covered by dollars left over from the 2019-20 fiscal year, due to larger than expected income tax revenue. It's one-time-only money, Moreno said, and in future years, revenues should be sufficient to cover those obligations.
Senate Democrats were encouraged by the news that cuts in the current year budget, notably K-12 and higher ed, are being brought back to 2019-20 levels. Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, a JBC member, estimated that upwards of 90% of the cuts taken in the current year's budget are being restored in the next budget.
During Wednesday's caucus, senators examined the budgets of each state agency.
Among the areas that caught their attention: prison inmate counts, given that the pandemic has reduced the prison population to historic low levels, but with the caveat that those numbers will likely creep up as courts begin working on the backlog of criminal trials that have been on hold for most of the past year. Within the judicial department's budget, that includes a "set aside" for a bill working its way through the process to bring on retired judges to help with the backlog.
Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, asked if there will ever be an end to the budget stabilization (BS) factor, the tool that's been in use since the 2009 recession that cuts funding to schools.
The BS factor rose to historic highs ($1.16 billion) after the cutting in the current year budget, but the JBC was able to direct enough state revenue to whittle it back down to the 2019-20 level, around $572 million. Hansen said he believes federal dollars coming in from the American Rescue Plan that will go directly to school districts will cover the BS factor for the next two years. That does leave a concern about what happens when those federal dollars go away, Hansen added.
The largest expenditure in the budget is tied to the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing , which includes Medicaid. The federal government boosted its Medicaid match, which is usually a 50/50 split with the state, to 56.2% of the costs. But that goes away in December, according to Moreno. That means that record general fund reserve may wind up getting tapped sooner rather than later, to replace that enhanced federal match, he said.
Senate Democrats also took an interest in how the budget reflects equity. That's largely in higher ed, K-12, HCPF and the Department of Public Health and Environment, Moreno responded. Some of the spending is intended to help address the lack of Medicaid providers in some areas (Moreno said he lives in an Medicaid "desert,"), as well as health disparities in public health.
Moreno told his Senate colleagues that one of the things he's most proud of is restoring what was a 58% cut in general fund to higher education, "one of the most discretionary areas of the budget that we can go to when the budget calls for it." Another $100 million went for higher ed financial aid programs that will help low-income, first generation and underrepresented minorities, he said.
Could more be done for higher ed? Sen. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, suggested an endowment of sorts, noting that less than 10% of the higher ed budget comes from state support, an idea that caught Hansen's attention. He noted that other surrounding states have permanent funds to support higher education and suggested that federal dollars coming from the American Rescue Plan could be part of a solution.
One area of the budget that has gotten little attention: a requirement that when a property is destroyed by a natural disaster, that the landowner no longer has to pay property taxes and the state Treasurer reimburses the counties for those lost dollars. Think 2020 wildfires, especially for the East Troublesome Fire in Grand County and Cameron Peak in Larimer County. That's a $700,000 general fund additional appropriation in the next budget.
Democrats gave little sign of any thoughts they had about amendments that could show up on Thursday, even with a prize offered by the JBC (of a "free" amendment).
On the other side of the aisle, the Senate Republican caucus also touched on prisons, education (both K-12 and higher ed), and wildfire mitigation.
But unlike their Democratic colleagues, Republicans indicated interest in running amendments aimed at replenishing the Severance Tax Operational Fund, a cash fund lawmakers have drawn on in the past to balance the budget.
An orbital bill introduced in conjunction with the budget would return just over the $8 million in general fund dollars to that cash fund. Sen. Bob Rankin, the caucus’ JBC member, said that’s roughly the amount lawmakers swept out of the fund last year. Because the severance tax fund is not the general fund, the Carbondale Republican said, it takes a separate bill to put the money back.
But while the bill would restore the money taken last year, Rankin said lawmakers have taken some $300 million from the severance tax fund over the last decade, a figure Sen. Paul Lundeen of Monument expressed interest in addressing with the state’s “historic” cash reserve.
“Would it be appropriate to meet obligations such as the $300 million stolen out of the — oops, did I use the word stolen? — reallocated from the severance tax? Would it be appropriate to repay that at this time?” he asked, mirroring a question from moments before by Sen. Don Coram of Montrose.
Rankin told Coram it takes about $200 million to fund the programs previous legislators had assigned severance tax dollars toward.
“As that dries up, should we fund some of those programs with general fund dollars? I think that's a question that we need to address, and we did not address it specifically in the big picture in this budget,” Rankin said. “It’s an issue that needs to be addressed, perhaps in separate legislation, on how we replace that money.”
Later in the hearing, Sens. Bob Gardner of Colorado Springs and Jerry Sonnenberg of Sterling said they were interested in running amendments to boost a small business development program out of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade and realign the Capital Construction budget respectively.
Senate lawmakers are expected to debate the bill on Thursday before taking it to a vote on final passage on Friday. The House is expected to take up the budget next week.
