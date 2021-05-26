Sen. Pete Lee has officially killed his initial bill this session to reform the pre-trial detention process, but his scaled-backed version cleared the Senate Appropriations Committee Wednesday and moves to the Senate floor.

The Colorado Springs Democrat’s legislation, Senate Bills 62 and 273, seeks to clamp down on the use of arrests and cash bail for what he described as low-level offenses. The initial effort, SB 62, was the successor to a 2020 effort that had bipartisan support, but the 2021 version found support only among Democrats, and apparently not enough of them.

As introduced, the bill would have banned the use of cash bail for limited misdemeanors or low-level felonies, unless the person is believed to be a flight risk. But it was the bill’s second provision allowing law enforcement to issue a summons in lieu of arrest for offenses such as traffic charges, misdemeanors and low-level felony or drug offenses that drew massive opposition from law enforcement, municipalities, municipal judges, mayors and even the Colorado Retail Council.

According to Lee, “it became clear that [SB] 62 was having some trouble, because some of the narrative about it had turned quite negative,” so he opted for a “reset” with SB 273.

The latest version of bill keeps the bail provision intact, but strikes class 4, 5, or 6 felonies from the arrest provision in hopes to move people to support.

The bail provision of the bill would also require courts to issue a personal recognizance bond if a defendant fails to appear for their court date, with a handful of exceptions built in.

SB 273 cleared the appropriations panel on a 4-3 party-line vote shortly after Lee opted to postpone SB 62 indefinitely, which is legislative jargon for scuttling a bill for the session.

The bill now heads to the full chamber for debate. Should it clear two votes — one by voice and one by roll call — it still needs to start over in the House as the session's end looms.