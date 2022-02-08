Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is leading the push for several bills aiming to increase security and access in elections, she announced Tuesday.

Among the bills included in the package Griswold rolled out at a news conference is the Vote Without Fear Act, which seeks to prohibit openly carrying a firearm within 100 feet of voting centers and drop boxes. The package also includes measures aiming to protect election workers against doxing or retaliation and strengthening laws and security that protect voting equipment, elections systems and whistleblowers.

“Colorado has been a national leader for elections for decades,” Griswold said during a press conference Tuesday. “Now, when threats against elections and democracy are growing, we must continue to lead.”

The unveiling of the package of bills comes as 19 states across the country last year passed laws critics allege restrict voting access. Those include measures that shorten the window to apply for or deliver mail ballots, impose stricter voter ID requirements and reduce ballot drop boxes, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Supporters, on the other hand, regard the new measures as necessary to improve security and ensure integrity in the elections.

Griswold noted in the news conference political tensions have risen in recent years, resulting in growing distrust in elections and some voters and officials feeling unsafe while participating. In November 2021, 39% of Americans said they do not believe U.S. elections are fair, and 81% said they believe a “serious threat” to American democracy exists, according to a national poll by NPR, PBS and Marist.

Griswold’s other legislative priority centers on small businesses. She is backing the Colorado Business Fee Relief Act, which seeks to reduce common filing fees to $1, including fees for business registrations and renewals of businesses and trade names. Griswold is also behind pending legislation seeking to protect businesses from identity theft and from deceptive, third-party business filing solicitations.

“These proposals will help everyday Coloradans and small business owners,” Griswold said. “Colorado’s small businesses are essential to our communities and economy.”

Outside of the legislature, Griswold said she is seeking to modernize the Department of State’s campaign finance disclosure system to provide greater transparency on campaign finance. The new system would report how lobbyists, candidates, committees, organizations and campaigns receive and spend money on politics in one comprehensive platform.