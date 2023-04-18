Suicide is the leading cause of death for Coloradans aged 10 to 19, with Children’s Hospital Colorado declaring a state of emergency for youth mental health in 2021. In the midst of this crisis, Colorado schools largely lack mental health resources.

The National Association of School Psychologists recommends schools have one psychologist for every 500 students. But on average, Colorado schools employ one psychologist for every 1,578 students, according to an ACLU report. In Denver Public Schools, only 1.5% of students attend schools that are fully staffed with mental health professionals, according to an A+ Colorado study.

Senate Bill 4 seeks to change this by allowing school districts to employ therapists who are not licensed by the state Department of Education, which is currently required for therapists to work in schools.

“Schools and students are in great need of mental health services to address our youth mental health crisis,” said bill sponsor Rep. Mary Young, D-Greeley. “SB 4 will help our schools and students have the mental health services they need to combat depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues.”

House lawmakers unanimously approved the bill on Tuesday, following the Senate's unanimous passage in February. Now, the bill just needs the governor's signature to become law.

More than two dozen organizations are backing the bill, including the Colorado Education Association, Colorado Psychological Association, Colorado Rural Schools Alliance and the school districts of Douglas County, Pikes Peak, Lewis Palmer and Poudre. No groups are registered in opposition to the bill.

Proponents of the bill said the process of getting licensed by the Department of Education is costly, complex and time-consuming for therapists, contributing to the shortage of mental health professionals in schools.

Under the bill, school therapists would still need to hold a state license in their profession, in addition to passing a background check. Schools would also be required to ensure that school therapists have background and experience in working with children and teens.

“Schools are short on school mental health professionals, putting the responsibility of addressing student mental health struggles onto educators that are already overworked and underpaid,” said bill sponsor Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City. “Teachers, students, and parents throughout Colorado are asking for our help to support our kids.”

In Colorado, 7.2% of students have attempted suicide in the last year, 17.1% seriously considered suicide and 20.3% purposely harmed themselves, according to the most recent state survey from 2021. The survey also found that nearly 40% of students felt sad or hopeless for weeks straight and nearly 50% felt stressed daily.

SB 4 will next be sent back to the Senate to approve minor changes made by the House. Then, it will go to Gov. Jared Polis for final consideration.