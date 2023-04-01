The lighter side of the Capitol, especially this week
This Capitol M comes to you courtesy of April Fool’s day, which is today. Unfortunately, the mood in the House of late has been one of more acrimony than silliness.
However, one lawmaker did her best to lighten things up, giving her colleagues an unusual, nay, unprecedented opportunity to choose her official legislative portrait.
The options she presented, however, might leave one to question her good sense, or more likely, theirs.
Rep. Jennifer Parenti, D-Erie, had the unenviable task of obtaining the votes for approving the journal this week of April Fool’s Day.
In making her initial appeal on Monday, Parenti said that while she - and everyone else - takes the job of legislating seriously, she also finds it healthy not to take herself too seriously.
Her task: Getting enough "yes" votes to help her pick her official portrait.
“It is a very poorly-held secret that my official legislative photo shoot went horribly wrong," she told the House, and admirably so with a straight face. “On multiple occasions, and through no fault of the photographer,” the photos turned out so badly that she is having trouble choosing which one to use. “That’s where you come in,” she said.
Monday’s photo was what she called her “awkward middle school” photo. Wednesday's was the classic "eyes closed" photo.
Tuesday’s photo is what happens when an “awkward middle school photo says cheese,” Parenti said.
It’s not clear which one lawmakers chose, since they voted “no” most vigorously for all of them.
Barbecue!
The Senate has been in generally good spirits the past week, even though they were wrangling over the state budget.
Wednesday was Long Bill day in the Senate, and the tradition for the past couple of years has been to barbecue on the south portico outside the Senate chambers.
The job of grillmaster generally falls to the Senate president, and this year was no different.
Senate President Steve Fenberg of Boulder had a freshly washed and pressed chef’s apron for the occasion, as did his helpers. He dutifully manned the grill, flipping burgers and dogs for several hours.
How he managed to do it and keep that apron so clean is a great mystery. As a person married to a chef, and one who from time to time launders and repairs her husband’s work clothes, I’ve seen what a chef can do to an apron.
Fenberg's apron, and that of his helpers, must have been coated with PFAS or something. No chef ever keeps an apron that clean, especially where grease is involved.
The simple country lawyer from El Paso County shines
Sen. Bob Gardner of Colorado Springs had a special visitor to the chamber, also on Wednesday, his daughter, Laura. He asked for the members to welcome here, “which is allowed under the rules,” he said. Gardner is the Senate GOP’s master tactician, and his knowledge of the rules is pretty much unrivaled.
Except…
Fenberg, while acknowledging Gardner’s general mastery of the rules, said he should have asked for a moment of personal privilege, unless it was her birthday or anniversary, to oohs and ahs from the chamber. Fenberg fined him $5, a hefty fine for so minor an infraction.
Gardner decided to use his already-fined time to talk a little more. Laura Gardner is now an attorney in practice with her dad, but in her dad’s first year in the House, she served as his legislative aide, at $10 per hour. “I want to dispel any rumor” that she was coming back to work as an aide, since they now make more than lawmakers, he joked.
That appeared to earn him another fine. “With all the money the senator from El Paso County is throwing around, maybe you should be an aide,” quipped Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno of Commerce City.
