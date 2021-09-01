The progressive political machine ProgressNow Colorado announced Wednesday that Sara Loflin will succeed Ian Silveri as its executive director.

She started the job Wednesday. Though the search was nationwide involving dozens of candidates, Loflin is homegrown with 13 years of political organizing in Colorado.

She is the former executive director of the League of Oil and Gas Impacted Coloradans (LOGIC) since September 2015. Before that, she was the state director for the environmental advocacy for Clean Water Action, as well as a former program manager for the Western Conservation Foundation and field director for America Votes, among other political roles in the state.

“For over a decade it’s been a privilege to observe the work of ProgressNow Colorado, an organization that has played such an important role in the political transformation of Colorado into a progressive stronghold and model for effective organizing in the digital era,” Loflin said in a statement Wednesda. “Whether PNC’s brand name is on the work product or PNC is helping partners and allies achieve their goals, the strength of this organization has always been timely and thoughtful deployment of resources to effectively support the progressive agenda and elected leadership."

She called ProgressNow a "a central component of Colorado’s permanent progressive infrastructure"

ProgressNow was launched by veteran politico Michael Huttner in 2003 and its model has been adapted by the left in almost two dozen states.

“This lean and flexible group of highly motivated professionals has perhaps accomplished more with less than any political organization in Colorado’s history,” noted ProgressNow Colorado board member Leticia Martinez.

Board member Christy Powell added in the press release that next year's election “represents a major test to determine whether the gains we’ve made in Colorado will stand the test of time. Achievements along the way like confronting climate change, expanding access to health care and paid family leave are making life better in Colorado, but defending that progress won’t be easy, and there’s much more to be done."

She said the organization was lucky to have leadership such as Loflin for the challenge.

Silveri announced he was moving on in February, but stayed on until his successor came aboard. He led the organization for five years. He founded the Bighorn Company and is a new father, married to state Sen. Brittany Pettersen.