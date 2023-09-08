Beating back multiple challengers, Sen. Robert Rodriguez of Denver was chosen Friday to become the state Senate's next majority leader.
Sen. Faith Winter of Westminster was named assistant senate majority leader, succeeding Rodriguez in that position.
Rodriguez replaces former Sen. Dominick Moreno of Commerce City, who resigned on Sept. 1 to join the administration of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.
Friday's election put to an end several weeks of negotiations that drew at least four candidates for the majority leader position. In addition to Rodriguez, the candidates included Winter, Sens. Janet Buckner of Aurora and Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada.
But negotiations within the caucus winnowed the list down to just two on Friday: Zenzinger and Rodriguez, two lawmakers with different relationships within the caucus.
Rodriguez was first elected to the state Senate in the 2018 election that saw Democrats take control of the state Senate and House and all offices in the executive branch. An attorney, he previously served as assistant majority leader and chaired the Senate Business Affairs, Labor & Technology Committee. He has served on the Senate Judiciary Committee for the past five sessions, including as vice-chair.
Rodriguez' nomination was forwarded by Senate President Pro tem James Coleman, a longtime Buckner ally. However, Coleman made the decision to back Rodriguez before Buckner decided to run.
Coleman said Rodriguez has put in the hard work to assume position and that he expects Rodriguez to be an "objective" leader. Rodriguez' nomination was seconded by Winter.
Rodriguez noted the changes in the caucus, including a larger majority won in the 2022 election: "I look forward to elevating your voices and our common goals as a team. Know that I will be here for you and will strive to make the goals of the caucus my priority."
Buckner nominated Zenzinger with Sen. Chris Hansen seconding the nod.
Among the deals hinted at in the past few weeks is that Hansen would head back to the Joint Budget Committee if Zenzinger won the majority leader job.
"Rachel understands about being tested, questioned, and tried," Buckner said. "She's been knocked down, but she's always gotten back up."
Zenzinger said she's learned from the previous majority leaders, including former Sen. Morgan Carroll, who is to date the only Democratic woman to serve in that role. She also noted her relationships with the minority party and with the governor, adding, "I collaborate with the governor's office, but I'm not afraid to stand my ground either."
Vote totals were not announced, but Rodriguez won on the first and only ballot.
The caucus then next decided on the assistant majority leader position, which had not been anticipated by some caucus members who asked for a week's delay to discuss the position. However, in the end, the caucus moved forward with the election for that position.
In the assistant majority leader race, Winter, who was nominated by Rodriguez, faced off against Sen. Rhonda Fields of Aurora, who has held that position in the past.
Rodriguez noted Winters' ability to navigate politics and policy work as tools that will help the caucus. Winter committed to ensuring the success of every member of the caucus. She did not talk about her relationship with the minority party members.
Fields accepted the nomination, which she indicated was something of a surprise, and hinted at the deal-making rumored during the last few weeks.
Once the elections were concluded, Rodriguez denied there had been any deal-making between him and Winter.
"During this race, I've had a lot of concerns," Rodriguez said. "I think we have to have a conversation among ourselves" and figure out new opportunities.
"A lot needs to be worked out," he added.
