Only 31 Republicans filled the seats of the Colorado General Assembly on opening day for the 2023 legislative session — the fewest the state has seen in more than 80 years.

Republican leaders, however, remained optimistic.

After Democrats flipped seven seats from red to blue in November, Democrats are set to dominate the state Capitol this year, achieving a 46-19 supermajority in the House and a 23-12 split in the Senate. This makes Republicans all but powerless to stop Democrat-backed legislation.

Still, Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen said this will not prevent the party from having an impact.

During his opening day speech on Monday, Lundeen, R-Monument, said the Republican Party will make an honest effort to work with Democrats. He added he is hopeful that Democrats will incorporate Republican ideas into their legislation.

"I have been asked, 'Can a team of 12 — the minority caucus in this august chamber — make a difference?' The answer rings clear: Yes," Lundeen said. "We will help this chamber lift up its head, look to the far horizon, and take on the basic issues that will provide extraordinary opportunities to our grandchildren and their children with a willingness to thoughtfully discern priorities and a laser focus that dismisses unsustainable political pet projects."

Lundeen listed his caucus' primary issues as increasing affordability for products and services, decreasing crime, creating a "student focused" education system, and lowering energy costs by utilizing alternative energy options, such as nuclear power.

Lundeen also vowed to stand against Democratic legislation that he views would burden future generations with debt or cause Coloradans to surrender their money, beliefs, livelihoods or Constitutional protections.

"It is our duty that the voices of people who find themselves in the minority in this season of Colorado’s history be heard and shared," Lundeen said. "The saying in this body is that the minority gets their say, and the majority gets their way. But we are intent to do more than just talk. We insist to be full participants in the legislative process in this chamber, and will offer our best, constructive suggestions for making the future laws of this state better."

In the House, Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, echoed similar legislative goals: Increasing affordability, decreasing crime and increasing parental choice in education.

In a press conference after the opening speeches, Lynch said the Republicans will "put some roadblocks" in the way of the Democratic agenda. This precedent began Monday with eight Republican representatives voting against Democratic House Speaker Julie McCluskie's designation, breaking the state tradition that both parties come together to unanimously support the new speaker.

"We're not going to make this easy," Lynch said. "We feel good that the leadership has given us an olive branch to say that they will allow our voices to be heard and we're going to hold them to that. And if they don't, well, they will still hear our voices."

Lynch also praised the freshmen Republican representatives in his speech, calling them "the most accomplished group of Republicans" he's ever seen in the state House, representing military members and rural parts of the state that he says are often ignored by Democratic legislators.

"I implore you to remember it is not you that sits in those seats, it is the thousands of people who put you there," Lynch said. "Most of them you agree with, but some of them you do not. Those voices are important, as well. Those voices are the ones the minority represents here today. The voices you may not agree with, but are still there to be heard from in each one of your districts. I ask only one thing of you, the super majority, let those voices be heard."