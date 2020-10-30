When the Council of State Governments put together a list of the 20 best legislators under 40 years old, they chose two from Colorado, Reps. James P. Coleman of Denver and Dylan Roberts of Avon.
“What an honor,” Coleman, 33, the House Democratic Caucus co-whip, said in a statement. “Serving the community I grew up in and delivering results for my friends and neighbors is a reward unto itself. Being recognized for the work I’ve had the privilege to do on their behalf is just a cherry on top.
"I’m so grateful to the Council of State Governments for their work and dedication to supporting public service, and I’m proud to share this humbling recognition with my friend and brother Dylan Roberts, as well as eighteen other impressive lawmakers from across the country.”
Roberts, 31, said he was thrilled and humbled.
“One of the reasons I ran for office was because it was important to me that our legislature had perspectives from young Coloradans," he stated. "In my first term I worked hard to represent my constituents and younger Coloradans by passing legislation that has reduced health care costs, lowered the cost of living for working individuals and families, provided relief from student loan debt, boosted our rural economies, and protected our Colorado way of life for generations to come. I am grateful for the support of my friends, loved ones, and fellow Colorado lawmakers, including CSG awardee and good friend, Rep. James Coleman.”
The national organization based the recognition on “hard work and a dedication to public service” by those who “demonstrated the ability to engage officials across party, departments, branch and/or state lines in meaningful ways to advance the common good for their state or territory, provided exceptional leadership to a state project, committee, chamber, commission or special group and served as a champion of change, seeking to enhance the lives of all constituents within important policy areas.”
