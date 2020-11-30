Although many Republican lawmakers chose not to wear masks on the first day of the special legislative session, one in particular drew fierce criticism for appearing to use his face covering as a makeshift hat for several minutes.
“Not wearing a mask [is] one thing, mocking it like this or coming across the aisle maskless to greet your colleagues is just offensive,” wrote Rep. Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins, who tweeted a photo from the floor of the House of Representatives of Rep. Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs, wearing his blue face mask over his head.
“I found it disappointing and offensive,” said Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, who spent the next several hours with Liston on the public health committee. “It’s just such a stark difference to my husband and daughter who are terrified that I am here and I am taking all precautions."
She added, “even if he was joking around it’s a real slap in the face.”
Liston told Colorado Politics that people were misunderstanding the gesture.
"It wasn’t meant as a hat. I put it on my head to get it out of the way as I was speaking to a colleague," he said. "I wasn’t trying to make any point at all. Why is it a big deal if I wear it on my head or over an ear? I wasn’t trying to make light of anything or anybody."
Democratic members during the morning urged their colleagues to wear masks out of respect to those needing to attend the week’s proceedings in person. Signs posted outside of committee rooms advertised that masks were required.
"I have done nothing wrong and have a right to put the mask on my head, over my ear or in my pocket when trying to speak to a colleague when there is a plastic partition between us," Liston maintained.
However, Liston and two Republican colleagues on the House Public Health Care & Human Services Committee all removed or pulled off their masks during the hearing in order to eat lunch, feet away from fellow lawmakers and the public. Unlike on the House floor, Liston wore his mask around his ear.
“There is nothing funny about people dying or front-line workers sacrificing everything to comfort, treat and keep our loved ones safe,” said Rep. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood. “I came to pass much needed economic relief for Coloradans and that’s what we will do, regardless of how Liston wears his ‘hat.’ ”
Rep. Lori Saine, R-Firestone, who herself went maskless on the floor, said she would refer any questions to Liston himself, as she was “busy organizing caucus meetings.”
Liston, who at 68 years old is in the category of people more vulnerable to COVID-19, was elected to the state Senate and will join the upper chamber in January. Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, joined more than 230,000 afflicted Coloradans when he tested positive for the virus in October. He indicated he had concerns about Liston joining the Senate if he were to continue this type of behavior.
“I have recovered from COVID, my father was in the hospital for 10 days fighting for his life with COVID and pneumonia. This is serious,” Hansen said. Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, added that he hoped Liston would "mature" upon arrival in the Senate.
Last week, state health officials estimated that one out of 41 Coloradans was infected with COVID-19. Gov. Jared Polis and his partner disclosed over the weekend that they had contracted the virus.
Liston countered that some people are "way too sensitive about everything. No offense, but some people are looking for anything they don’t like. I have been wearing my mask all day long and if someone has a problem with me, then come talk with me."
