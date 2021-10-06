State Rep. Dylan Roberts received one of the highest awards presented by the Independent Bankers of Colorado, when the Avon Democrat accepted the Spirit of Independence Award Wednesday in Steamboat Springs.
The bankers in a press release cited Roberts' ability to "wade through partisan politics and competing special interests" to represent the views of his Western Slope constituents.
“It is our pleasure to present this very special award to Rep. Roberts for his work and dedication to supporting the banking industry and specifically, community banks that serve as the backbone to our communities," IBC former president PJ Wharton, who is the president and CEO of Yampa Valley Banks, said in a statement.
“The coveted Silver Spur plaque represents the hard-working, roll-up-your-sleeves, get-the job-done attitude that was emblematic of the Colorado cowboy and rancher.”
Roberts said he was grateful for the recognition from the banking group.
“At the Capitol, I strive to always put my district’s needs over politics and this award recognizes that. It is a privilege to work with the IBC to support community banks across the state because they help our communities’ small businesses, families and individuals,” he stated.
Roberts chairs the House Business Affairs and Labor Committee. He pushed for legislation in the last session to lower health care costs for small businesses and professional groups, to promote clean and innovative technologies, investments in incentives to attract meetings and events to Colorado and alcohol takeout and delivery, respectively.
“Honoring legislators for their work is one of the most gratifying things we do at IBC,” said Mike Van Norstrand, IBC's executive director. “It means we have champions and advocates at the state capitol working to ensure community bankers the opportunity to serve their constituents.”
