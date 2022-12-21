Mere weeks after she was reelected to serve her fourth and final term in the Colorado House of Representatives, state Rep. Adrienne Benavidez announced she will be resigning from her position.

Benavidez, D-Commerce City, sent a letter to the House chief clerk Tuesday announcing that she will be stepping down. Her resignation is effective on Jan. 5 — four days before the next legislative session is scheduled to convene.

"I am proud of the work we have accomplished during my tenure in the state House. It has been an honor representing my constituents in making policy that works for all," Benavidez said in the letter. "I am ready for my next chapter outside of this golden dome as I plan to continue to work for the people of Colorado."

Benavidez has served in the state House since 2017, most recently being reelected in November for her final two-year term. She received 65.97% of votes over her Republican opponent and ran uncontested in the June Democratic primary election.

Benavidez's resignation comes after she was passed up on for the role of House Speaker, losing the nomination to Rep. Julie McCluskie last month.

Benavidez, who was speaker pro tempore during previous legislative sessions, was nominated for House Speaker along with McCluskie and Rep. Chris deGruy Kennedy. In two rounds of secret ballot votes among the House Democrats, McCluskie was chosen as the winner and Benavidez came in second place.

McCluskie later selected third-place deGruy Kennedy as the new speaker pro tempore for the upcoming session, replacing Benavidez in the role she held for two years.

Though she didn't mention her reason for resigning in the letter, Benavidez spoke on the increasing number of Latino lawmakers in the legislature. If she was chosen to be House Speaker, the House leadership would have been entirely women of color for the first time.

"With my fellow Latino legislators, we have grown our caucus to 14 members, the largest in Colorado history," Benavidez said. "I am proud of our work to engage Latinos across our state and ensure the needs and concerns of our Latino communities are addressed. This outreach and advocacy will continue under their watchful eyes, and I look forward to seeing their continued impact."

A vacancy committee will convene to select a replacement to finish Benavidez's term, representing House District 35 through 2024.

Democratic hopefuls have already begun clamoring to fill Benavidez's spot, with 2020 state Senate candidate Lorena Garcia announcing Tuesday that she's officially submitted her name for consideration.

In response to Benavidez's resignation, outgoing House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, praised her career as a lawmaker.

“Speaker Pro Tempore Benavidez has served the people of our state with distinction and grace, and I have deeply appreciated her partnership and counsel over the last two years as she served in leadership," Garnett said. "She exemplified what it means to lead and uphold the institution while being a passionate voice for her constituents, and her work has made Colorado a better place for all.”

Speaker-designee McCluskie, D-Dillon, said she will miss Benavidez's "brilliant legal mind" and "deep experience."

“I want to thank Speaker Pro Tempore Benavidez for her years of dedication and critical work on behalf of all Coloradans, and I wish her the best of luck on the next chapter of her career in public service," McCluskie said. "Speaker Pro Tempore Benavidez has always worked to do what’s best for Colorado, and has been a mentor to dozens of lawmakers."

The co-chairs of the Colorado Latino Caucus, Sen. Julie Gonzales of Denver and Rep.-elect Elizabeth Velasco of Glenwood Springs, credited Benavidez for helping to build the caucus into what it is today.

“Her guidance and expertise will be missed not only by the Latino Caucus but within the Democratic Caucus in the Colorado House of Representatives," Gonzales and Velasco said in a joint statement. "We wish her well as she transitions out of the legislature, but make no mistake; our Latino Caucus is strong and united thanks to Rep. Adrienne Benavidez.”

During her time in the state House, Benavidez sponsored successful legislation to repeal the death penalty, replace Columbus Day with Frances Xavier Cabrini Day and prohibit the use of Native American mascots in public schools, in addition to various bills reforming the state’s tax code, addressing toxic air pollutants and reforming the criminal justice system.

Outside of the legislature, Benavidez is an attorney and management professional. She previously worked as executive director of the Denver Department of General Services and directed the state Division of Finance and Procurement under Gov. Bill Ritter.

Colorado Politics' Marianne Goodland contributed to this report.