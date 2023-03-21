A legislative effort to impose felony penalties on those who deal a variety of drugs that result in a deadly overdose won a narrow vote to pass out of the state Senate in an emotional day for one of its sponsors.
Senate Bill 109 seeks the same penalties lawmakers imposed last year on those convicted of dealing fentanyl resulting in death, including drug mixtures that contain fentanyl.
Sen. Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton, one of the bill's co-sponsors, spoke with emotion about seeing people die from drug overdoses and his reasons for carrying the bill. "Know where I'm coming from...I care about people and care about my community...I'm tired of seeing people die." If someone deals and profits, and someone dies, there will be consequences, he added.
Mullica, an emergency room nurse, recounted one such story that began with a call from EMS. There's a "person found down in the Burger King bathroom with a needle in their arm," he said.
He performed CPR but it was no good. "I did everything I could to save that person's life" but the person died. "Who else in this room has experienced the family of that person crying...after you've done everything you could to save" that person's life? he asked. "I have! I've lived that!" only to be asked by the family about who would be held accountable.
The Senate approved the bill on a 19-16 vote, with all 16 "no" votes coming from Democrats. That included Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder and Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, both who earlier voiced opposition to the bill.
The measure exposed deep divisions within the Senate Democratic caucus on how to move forward on the state's drug abuse problem, including how to deal with those who deal or share illegal drugs that results in someone's death.
SB 109 has drawn strong opposition from the harm reduction community because it would incarcerate people who are sharing, not dealing. It's supported by district attorneys who claim that having a different penalty for drugs such as meth or heroin makes it difficult to prosecute when the victims has taken fentanyl mixed with one of those other drugs, and it can't be determined which drug was the cause of death.
Tuesday's second reading debate featured a dozen amendments, most of them offered by Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, the bill's most ardent opponent. She has consistently argued against the bill because of fears it will lock up people who share drugs.
Gonzales noted during Tuesday's lengthy debate that six people have been prosecuted since last year's landmark bill on fentanyl, HB 22-1326, went into effect.
She noted the broad array of testimony in opposition, such as from Mental Health Colorado, Healthier Colorado and from urban and rural communities.
"This bill is rooted in anecdotes, not data," she said.
Meanwhile, Mullica's Republican co-sponsor, Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling, pointed out meth is killing people in his community.
"We need to do something now," he said. "My community has a meth problem and it's only getting worse."
But over-incarceration has not worked, said Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, adding to the Democratic voices opposed to the bill. "This bill punishes friends and family," she said.
This policy does nothing to bring back those who have died, and data from other states with similar policies shows it will lead to an increase in overdose deaths, Gonzales said.
On the other side, Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, said comments from opponents don't reflect what's in the bill.
It's not about those who use drugs, Roberts said. He added it's about those who sell them, make a profit and then kill those who overdose, and equalizing the penalties imposed through last year's fentanyl bill.
Drugs must be sold for profit, not in a sharing situation, the result of a Pelton amendment added to the bill on Tuesday, Roberts pointed out. Whether it's fentanyl or any other drug, the victim deserves justice, he explained. And while there have been six prosecutions tied to fentanyl, there have been a lot more overdose deaths, he noted.
The measure now heads to the House, where it is expected to face no easier path.
