For more than seven years, Sen. Kerry Donovan has been a staple of the Colorado legislature. But her career as a state Senator is coming to an end as her term is expiring this January.

During her time in the Capitol, Donovan sponsored just under 200 bills, including successful legislation ranging from removing restrictions on abortion to creating grant programs to boost rural economies. She’s also served as majority whip and president pro tempore in the Senate.

A rancher by trade, the Vail Democrat developed a reputation as a champion for rural Colorado who is not afraid to oppose her own party at times. Last session, she was the only Democrat in the Senate or House to vote against SB21-260 — a $5.4 billion, 10-year plan to build out roads and bridges, create electric vehicle charging stations, boost mass transit and mitigate air pollution.

Donovan entered the primary race for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district last year, aiming to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. However, after raising nearly $2 million as a leading candidate in the crowded primary, she was drawn out of the district and she dropped out of the race in November.

No longer running for any office and with mere days left in her last session as senator, Donovan sat down with Colorado Politics to reflect on her time at the Capitol. Here's what she told us.

Colorado Politics: Your background is pretty expansive. In addition to running your family ranch, you previously worked as an archeologist and you led some nonprofits before you got involved in local politics in Vail. What drew you to politics?

Donovan: I was raised by parents and grandparents, who were very involved in local politics. It was our family's way of paying it forward, that you served your local community. My grandparents were very heavily involved in the environmental movement of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, including the establishment of the Wilderness Act. My grandfather drew most of the boundaries for the wilderness areas in Colorado. My parents were involved in fighting for wilderness, as well. My dad was the longest-serving member of the Vail Town Council, and my mom was the longest-serving member on the planning commission.

So, I grew up knowing the power of participating in politics for public service, but I never anticipated running for a state office or a higher office. But I was asked to run, and my family values pointed me towards saying yes and serving the greater good by being in public office.

CP: What did you want to accomplish when you got to the state Senate?

Donovan: I didn’t come with a personal list of goals. That's not how I view the job. You’re supposed to do the work on behalf of the constituents you represent. My job was to hear what they said and do the work for them. I didn't come with a personal agenda.

CP: How would you describe your time as a senator?

Donovan: It's been the hardest job I've ever had. It's also been the best job I've ever had. I know we throw around the phrase, “It’s an honor and a privilege,” but to me that's a very truthful statement. The past years have certainly been the high point of being able to work on big problems to improve the lives of the people that I represent. It has been an honor to fight for my district in the Capitol. I'm really proud of the fights that I've won and I'm really proud of the fights that I've lost, too. I’ve been able to elevate issues for the Western Slope and high country of Colorado.

CP: You're known as a very independent minded lawmaker in the Senate, especially for rural and agricultural issues. What has that been like for you? Has it caused any tension between you and your Democratic colleagues?

Donovan: No, I've always been grateful for everyone in the Senate chamber. I think if you build relationships and you do the honest work of talking to people and of sharing your story, then often your colleagues — no matter what side of the aisle they’re on — will understand why you're making the vote and will respect that vote. If you’re arbitrary and capricious, then you build resentment. But if you say, “Hey, this is why I'm voting and I'm going to be honest with you about the reasons,” I've never found people to be upset about where you are at the end of the day if you're doing the hard work.

CP: Does anything stand out as your highest accomplishment as a Senator?

Donovan: That is so hard to answer because different bills impact different people. Colorado Option was a huge win for the entire state, being able to set people up for retirement success was a huge deal. But also being able to help out Western Colorado University with the technical fix that they needed to be more successful or doing a really, really wonky water bill. Colorado Public Lands Day – getting that established was wonderful.

I would also say I'm proud of the work I've done for constituents that isn't lawmaking. When someone calls with a problem and you're able to help them through the bureaucracy of the state government or bring people together. I'm really proud of the work that never has a press release and never has a bill signing. That stuff is really fulfilling and is a powerful experience.

There was this woman who was dying in a care facility, and she wanted to die at home — a pretty human request. Because it was different county jurisdictions and different bureaucracies that she was dealing with, she was having a really hard time getting the right paperwork signed to just get an ambulance to drive her home so that she could die around familiar faces and things. We were able to help her navigate the system really quickly and got her an ambulance ride home and she was able to pass away in a comfortable location.

CP: Looking back at your Senate career at large, did you achieve what you wanted to? Do you have anything you regret or that you wish you would've gotten to?

Donovan: I hope that no elected official feels like they did everything they needed to. I don't think this job is never done. There's always another email to answer or another person to touch base with or a lot that needs tweaking. I mean, you better walk into that building every morning with the drive of knowing that you have limited days and you're never going to get all the work done that you need to for your constituents.

I'm proud of what I've done and I wish I could have done more. There's always a list, and rightfully so, of people and towns that need things and problems that need fixing, that's the job. You have to make the government work for the people back home.

CP: This was your last legislative session, how has it gone? Has it been different than past sessions?

Donovan: Yes, of course, but just because it is the last one and, as humans, we're always aware of when something's coming to a close. But I think other than having that natural moment of self-reflection and appreciation for what a privilege it is to be a public servant, those have been the main differences.

CP: Is there anything this session you're particularly proud of?

Donovan: It's not over yet.

CP: You're not running for any office right now, do you have plans to continue your political career?

Donovan: I’m focusing on finishing the session.

CP: What do you think your post-Senate life is going to look like? What do you want to do?

Donovan: I'm just focusing on the here and now, right now. It’s the end of session, if you're focusing on anything but trying to work for your constituents, there's not enough hours in the day.

FAST FACTS

Age? 43

Where did you grow up? Vail; parents were some of the very first people who came to the town, credited with being amongst those who “founded” Vail.

Family? Married to husband, Shad Murib; has two older brothers, two nieces, a nephew and both parents who still live in Vail.

Favorite restaurant in Vail? Bart & Yeti's

Any hobbies? So many, but I really like to knit.

Something about you most people don’t know? I had perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade.