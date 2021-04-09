House Bill 1232, aka the Colorado Option Health Benefit Plan, is scheduled for its first hearing Friday in the House Health and Insurance Committee. That hearing is the third time the bill has been rescheduled, due largely to fraught negotiations that have been taking place since long before the original bill was rolled out on March 18.
In the last week, negotiations have produced one strike-below amendment — basically, a rewrite of the original bill — that sources say is being scrapped in favor of a second one, and whether that will be ready for primetime Friday or whether the sponsors go back to the original bill is anyone’s guess.
The original version of HB 1232 would give the healthcare industry two years, beginning in 2022, to bring down the cost of insurance premiums by 10% per year for two years, for a total of 20%, in the individual and small group (less than 50 employees) markets. At the same time, the legislature could continue to add health benefit mandates that could drive up the cost of insurance premiums.
If the industry cannot meet those targets, on Jan. 1, 2025, the Commissioner of Insurance would have the authority to set up the Colorado Option Health Benefit Plan, complete with price caps set for health care services that hospitals and doctors would have to accept.
The purpose of the plan is to address historical inequities in health care, especially for rural Coloradans, underrepresented minorities and undocumented immigrants.
But getting to Friday’s hearing has been quite the undertaking, and from some perspectives, not a successful one.
Most recently, on April 2, stakeholders sat down for a day-long negotiating session.
“The moment presented itself where everyone got to a point of wanting to sit down and dig into a long negotiation,” said Speaker of the House Alec Garnett, D-Denver, who participated in some of the negotiations. There were times, he said, when things were going great and other times when the train came off the tracks. “I’m very hopeful that we can get to a place" where everyone, including the sponsors, are a little unhappy with what’s coming forward, "as that shows the legislative process in full bloom.”
“We are working literally day and night, around the clock, seven days a week, to negotiate in good faith with proponents,” said Kathryn Mulready, senior vice president and chief strategy officer for the Colorado Hospital Association. Those working to come up with solutions include the hospitals, doctors and the health plans, she said. But "the work isn’t done yet.”
Mulready said the industry partners had to bully their way to the table, beginning in January. Since then, she said, they’ve had good dialogue about what is and what isn’t workable for the industry.
The bill’s theory that health plans and providers can negotiate their way down to the premium reduction target is still a problem, she explained. And should they not meet those targets, that the Division of Insurance would set rates for healthcare services is a huge issue.
The industry partners also are asking just who the commissioner of insurance would set rates for. One example: if a plan only missed the target by a little in one county, would that mean everyone’s rates would be capped?
The power issue
Republicans claim the bill’s ultimate aim is a power grab of the health insurance market by Gov. Jared Polis and the Commissioner of Insurance, Michael Conway.
They point to the original bill’s legislative declaration: “the General Assembly, through the exercise of its police powers to protect the health, peace, safety and general welfare of the people of Colorado, hereby finds that health insurance” has a positive health and financial impact. However, the word “police” disappeared from the draft of the first strike-below.
Mulready also spoke to that issue, noting that in the introduced 20-page bill, the word commissioner is mentioned 30 times. Most of that is in giving the commissioner a lot more power, she added.
“When you have the doctors, health care plans and hospitals on the same page, you know there is enough of a concern that the entire system is at risk, that you ought to take a really deep breath and figure out what you’re trying to accomplish,” said House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, R-Loveland.
McKean also believes the driving force behind the public option is not the bill’s sponsors: it’s Polis and Conway. “Anytime you see someone trying to accrue power to themselves, you should be cautious. And when they try to accrue power to themselves that touches every life in Colorado, you should be alarmed.”
The draft of the first strike-below, while unofficial, gives hints at the direction of the ongoing negotiations over the bill, one of Polis’ key agenda items for the 2021 legislative session.
Thursday night, House Republicans sent a letter to the chair of the health and insurance committee, Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver, requesting that Conway testify Friday under oath. “By having sworn testimony provided to our committee, our members would be better positioned to discover the full truth of the bill's implications should it become law,” the letter said.
The Authority
A big change from the original draft to the strike-below version — and one that has not been explained by proponents — the removal of the bill’s entire section on the Colorado Option Authority, the nonprofit, unincorporated public entity that would act as a carrier and operate the Colorado Option Plan.
Opponents have suggested that one reason for removing the authority is that it could be prohibited from providing health care services for undocumented immigrants or abortion services, although that is strongly disputed by HB 1232 supporters.
Health insurance for public employees, including state employees, doesn’t allow for payment of abortion services, in part because of prohibitions in state law on using taxpayer funds for those services.
Sen. Jim Smallwood, R-Parker, an employee benefits consultant, told Colorado Politics that, with the Authority, the bill sets up a “state-run” insurance program, as opposed to what he calls a “state-built” program that would then be offered by the private insurance companies. Had the Authority remained in the bill, Smallwood said, anyone in the individual or small group market who was covered under the state-run plan would no longer be able to receive elective abortion services.
However, bill proponents say otherwise.
Kyle Piccolo of Healthier Colorado said in an email Thursday that the state-run plan would allow comprehensive reproductive health services. “Nothing in the introduced bill prevents that. There are no state tax dollars or general fund dollars that go towards setting up and offering the plan.” He also pointed out that any premium dollars paid to the plan would go through the option authority, not the state budget.
Piccolo also pointed out that if the state-built option receives a necessary federal waiver, those federal dollars will fund the nonprofit entity that offers the plan.
Adam Fox of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative agrees. “This policy solution was designed to ensure access to ALL reproductive health services so that people who can become pregnant retain full autonomy over their bodies, health and economic futures,” he said.
Opponents also mentioned that same issue creating a prohibition to providing health care for undocumented immigrants, a key equity goal of the legislation. Under federal law, undocumented immigrants are ineligible for Medicaid, Medicare and the children’s basic health plan known as CHiP, which receive funds from a combination of state and federal dollars.
Supporters didn't respond to questions about why language on the Authority was deleted, nor would they comment on its status during negotiations.
Sticking points
Some of the most difficult negotiations are focused on the bill’s attempt to set price caps on health care services.
Under the strike-below amendment, hospitals and other health care providers (including doctors) would have to accept those reimbursement rates if they want to keep their licenses. And that’s not the only hit: Hospitals that refuse to participate in the standardized state plan would be fined $10,000 per day for the first 30 days and $40,000 per day thereafter.
McKean said recently that setting a cap on how much a hospital or doctor can charge for services is, in effect, telling them how much profit they can make, which isn't the purview of the government.
Another change from the original to the strike-below is on the premium reduction targets that the health industry would be mandated to meet. Instead of a 10% per year reduction in premiums for two years, the strike-below shows targets of 6% for the first year (beginning Jan. 1, 2023), 12% for the second year and 18% beginning Jan. 1, 2025.
The original bill also allowed for the addition of health benefit mandates during the period, in which health insurers were also required to reduce premium costs; that’s gone from the strike-below, too.
It would be malpractice to adopt a bill with an automatic two-year trigger, McKean said, adding that he prefers the plan come back to the legislature when the two years are up.
“There’s no option at the end of this,” McKean said. “There will be an untenable environment in this state for insurance companies, providers and hospitals. In the end, you set this up to fail ... to absolutely be a default to the state-run option.”
McKean also explained that the public option comes at a time when employers are facing higher costs for unemployment insurance as well as the new paid family leave initiative. That likely leaves no room for things like pay raises or other benefits for employees, he said.
“The Democrats are creating the least competitive employment environment in the state I’ve ever seen,” he said.
