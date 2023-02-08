Colorado's lawmakers have begun working on firearms legislation, including legislation to allow counties to bar discharging weapons on private properties, a proposal that has brought into sharp focus not just the ideological but also the rural and urban divisions at the state Capitol.
Already, the Democrat-dominated state House committees have dismissed the only two Republican bills introduced so far on the issue, while approving the first of what's expected to be at least a half-dozen bills that members of the majority party insist will address gun violence.
Meanwhile, the two most anticipated bills — an assault weapons ban and legislation to allow gun victims to sue firearms manufacturers — await introduction.
House lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill to lift state preemption that keeps a county from passing an ordinance to prohibit the discharge of a firearm on private property and in unincorporated parts of a county.
Rep. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, who sponsored House Bill 1165, described it as a response to what's happening in Boulder, Gilpin and Clear Creek counties, which, she said, is increasingly getting complaints from residents that neighbors are discharging firearms in a manner they claim is unsafe or create a nuisance.
"People move to rural communities for peace and quiet," she said, adding they aren't getting it.
Part of the problem is these rural areas are becoming more populated and running into conflicts over firearm discharges, Amabile said.
Under the bill as amended, the definition of a "designated area" is 35 dwellings per square mile. Amabile said another amendment, which will come later, would allow people to hunt on their private property or manage livestock, such as shooting an injured cow, she said. Nothing in the bill would prohibit someone from defending themselves from other people or wildlife predators, such as wolves or mountain lions.
In many of the state's cities and towns, people aren't allowed to discharge firearms, she said, even she acknowledged that many counties won't want to take advantage of the change in law.
Rep. Ty Winter, R-Trinidad, also acknowledged that people are moving to rural Colorado, but the problem is when they do, he said, they expect the longtime residents to change their way of life.
Rep. Don Wilson, R-Monument, added that the law would not be enforceable, while leading to more calls to sheriffs, as well as false reports when neighbors are in dispute.
But things change and people have to adjust, said Amabile, who argued that some of the new people moving into rural areas are the ones discharging firearms, affecting the longtime residents.
She said the only rule right now is that any must be discharge be safe and added that the county sheriffs' association does not oppose the bill.
"We don't need to wait until somebody dies in order to do something that makes common sense," she said. "We ought to fix a problem before it turns tragic."
George Marlin, a Clear Creek County commissioner who spoke in favor of the bill, said it's a safety issue.
"This is not a partisan issue. It's a safety issue," he said, noting that noise violation enforcement is almost impossible.
The neighborhood that first brought the issue to the commissioners — St. Mary's Glacier, near Idaho Springs — is almost as dense as any city, he said, although cities have the authority to block shooting on private property.
"There's no safe place to shoot in neighborhoods this dense," he said.
Several residents from St. Mary's Glacier also testified in favor of the bill.
Critics said individuals who move into rural areas should accept their longtime neighbors' way of life, and argued for people's ability to exercise certain freedoms within their own properties.
Owen Clyncke, who lives on a family homestead in Colorado settled on 1861, said his family has been shooting responsibly all along.
"You people made the decision to move out to a rural area," he said. "You need to change and accept the fact that your neighbors have the right to exercise to exercise their rights on their property."
The government has no interest "in me discharging a firearm on my property if the projectile never leaves my property," said Darren Hill, a former law enforcement officer in Douglas County, in speaking against the bill.
The bill, which won a party-line 9-4 vote from the House Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee, now heads to the full House for consideration.
On Monday, the House State, Civic, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee put an end to two Republican-sponsored bills dealing with firearms.
Winter's House Bill 1050 would allow an owner, manager or employee or customers who are legally in a business to use force, including deadly physical force, against someone who has made an illegal entry into a business.
Rural Colorado is in a precarious position when it comes to law enforcement response to a 911 call, and it may take an hour or more for someone to respond, he said.
Business owners are afraid to defend themselves for fear of negative publicity or lawsuits, he said.
"I'm here to make sure citizens can protect themselves," he said.
Any gun owner who takes the life of another should justify their actions, but this bill offers immunity from civil liability, supporters who testified in favor of the bill, adding business owners and citizens, who are not trained in how to protect those around them, should retreat, not shoot first.
The second bill came from Rep. Ken DeGraaf, R-Colorado Springs. House Bill 1044, known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, would prohibit Coloradans, including officers, from enforcing federal laws "that infringe on the right to bear arms."
Todd Watkins of Colorado Springs, a former border agent, said the state cannot be compelled to enforce federal laws, adding the federal government has encroached into the rights of states, as well as of those citizens, throughout history.
Kevin Lorusso, who spoke on behalf of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, claimed that previous witnesses spread a litany of "falsities, malfeasance and deceit," including what he claimed were false statistics. Among those false claims is that gun violence is the No. 1 killer of children, he said.
Many of the previous witnesses came from Students Demand Action and affiliates. Lorusso described them as representing the "gun control lobby."
That drew pushback from Rep. Kyle Brown, D-Louisville, who cited statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that firearms are the leading cause of death for children, with more than five deaths per 100,000 Americans between the ages of 5 and 19.
Lorusso responded: "If you remove Black males in that age group from that group, it is not true. That is a symptom of a different issue. The issue that is causing young Black males to be killed in their homes, on their streets, is a very different issue."
He added that most of those deaths, as much as 98%, are committed with illegally acquired and illegally possessed firearms.
His comments drew condemnation as racist from gun control advocates and progressive organizations.
"For the gun lobby to suggest ‘removing’ Black males under the age of nineteen from gun death statistics in order to understate the total impact of gun violence is a racist and immoral devaluation of Black lives," Sara Loflin of ProgressNow Colorado said in a statement, adding it is an "affront to the humanity of every person of color in America. The death of children caused by gun violence in America is an assault on our future, and must never be racially downplayed to achieve a desired statistic. It is deplorable that anyone would suggest otherwise.”
Both GOP-sponsored bills died on a party line 9-4 vote.
