Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.
El Paso County's election officials said they have completed the recount of several Republican races and the results did not alter the primary results.
Notably, Tina Peters, who lost by 14.2-percentage points to former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson, gained a single in the recount.
Anderson, who will be challenging Secretary of State Jena Griswold in November, gained two votes, El Paso County's Clerk and Recorder’s Office said.
The recount also did not alter the outcomes for any of the other races, the office said, maintaining that any minimal changes in the actual vote counts arose out of "extra level of scrutiny and review relating to undervotes" and "not attributed to the operation of the election equipment."
The final recount results are below.
Republican Party Primary Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Recount Vote Change
|Total Votes
|Tina Peters
|31,195
|32.35%
|+1
|31,196
|Mike O’Donnell
|23,774
|24.66%
|+2
|23,776
|Pam Anderson
|41,450
|42.99%
|+2
|41,452
Republican Party Primary State Senator District 9
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Recount Vote Change
|Total Votes
|Lynda Zamora Wilson
|10,378
|33.64%
|0
|10,378
|Paul Lundeen
|20,470
|66.36%
|+1
|20,471
Republican Party Primary Clerk and Recorder
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Recount Vote Change
|Total Votes
|Peter Lupia
|33,652
|35.57%
|+3
|33,655
|Steve Schleiker
|60,966
|64.43%
|+2
|60,968
Republican Party Primary County Coroner
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Recount Vote Change
|Total Votes
|Rae Ann Weber
|32,670
|34.05%
|+5
|32,675
|Leon Kelly
|63,266
|65.95%
|0
|63,266
