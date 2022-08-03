073122-news-recount 5.jpg

Retired Air Force service member Shawn Smith, who appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast in June of 2022 and allegedly attended the Jan. 6 riot, watches the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's recount on Saturday. The recount was requested by Republican candidates Rae Ann Weber, Peter Lupia, Tina Peters, and Lynda Zamora Wilson.

 John Stember/The Gazette

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

El Paso County's election officials said they have completed the recount of several Republican races and the results did not alter the primary results.  

Notably, Tina Peters, who lost by 14.2-percentage points to former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson, gained a single in the recount.

Anderson, who will be challenging Secretary of State Jena Griswold in November, gained two votes, El Paso County's Clerk and Recorder’s Office said.

The recount also did not alter the outcomes for any of the other races, the office said, maintaining that any minimal changes in the actual vote counts arose out of "extra level of scrutiny and review relating to undervotes" and "not attributed to the operation of the election equipment." 

The final recount results are below.

Republican Party Primary Secretary of State

CandidateVotesPercentageRecount Vote ChangeTotal Votes
Tina Peters31,19532.35%+131,196
Mike O’Donnell23,77424.66%+223,776
Pam Anderson41,45042.99%+241,452

Republican Party Primary State Senator District 9

CandidateVotesPercentageRecount Vote ChangeTotal Votes
Lynda Zamora Wilson10,37833.64%010,378
Paul Lundeen20,47066.36%+120,471

Republican Party Primary Clerk and Recorder

CandidateVotesPercentageRecount Vote ChangeTotal Votes
Peter Lupia33,65235.57%+333,655
Steve Schleiker60,96664.43%+260,968

Republican Party Primary County Coroner

CandidateVotesPercentageRecount Vote ChangeTotal Votes
Rae Ann Weber32,67034.05%+532,675
Leon Kelly63,26665.95%063,266

