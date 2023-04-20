When Gov. Jared Polis in January delivered his State of the State address, water was the among most mentioned topics, trailing only housing on the list of subjects the governor touched on most.
House Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, echoed the sentiment in her opening day remarks, noting water was going to be among the biggest issues of the session.
But with 18 days to go in the 120-day session, the bill to address the crisis on the Colorado River does not match the lofty proposal hinted at in January. Instead, it's a bill to set up a task force.
The bill surfaced from the ashes of two competing draft proposals.
Both the effort from the Colorado River Water Conservation District and the governor's office sought to purchase water rights on the Western Slope for the benefit of the Colorado River. But neither proposal won any friends from water rights holders, particularly in agriculture, which owns the most senior and the bulk of the state's water rights.
"Are you kidding? Running a bill on a deal this big this late in the session?" said Don Ament, a former state senator and ag commissioner who learned about the competing proposals recently in a meeting of the Colorado Water Congress.
"Nobody in ag knows about this, and all of a sudden the governor wants to run a bill that would allow the state to acquire water rights," Ament said, indicating Polis doesn't have those kinds of friends in the ag industry.
That's due to four years of fights between Polis and the ag community over a variety of issues. Ag producers have grumbled increasingly loudly about various appointments to state boards and agencies they say are hostile toward ag interests and don't understand the industry.
The draft proposals go back at least several months. The governor's came out first, and the counter proposal from the river district followed a couple of weeks later.
Both intend to deal with issues of compact compliance tied to the Colorado River, which starts in Rocky Mountain National Park and travels through seven states in the United States and two more in Mexico, ending at Baja California.
The river supplies water to 40 million people in the region, but more than 20 years of drought and unrealistic estimates of how much water the Colorado could supply have left the river's two largest lakes at critically low levels. That's endangering hydroelectric power at the two dams that operate on the Colorado.
The federal Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the river, has stepped in with mandates to the states to come up with a solution. But a seven-state solution has so far been elusive. The bureau issued a recent environmental impact statement that doesn't pick a solution, but that could change this summer.
Austin Vincent of Colorado Farm Bureau told Colorado Politics the concern with both proposals is that ag was never at the table.
"Early on, not having us at the table, nor having a robust conversation gave us concern because we weren't allowed to tell ag's side of the story. Instead we were told what agriculture should agree to," he said.
Any program that seeks to take water out of the Colorado must be voluntary, temporary and incentive-based, he said. That comes out of the demand management idea the Colorado Water Conservation Board looked at but put on pause two years ago. Vincent said he wants to ensure the water is directed to beneficial use and to address compact issues, and that any water not needed for that purpose stays here.
"This is a policy we need to do right," Vincent said. "Any water for demand management should go to compact issues ... and making sure the water gets to where it needs to go, like Lake Powell."
When asked if a bill on the Colorado River is still coming in the 2023 session, Polis spokesman Conor Cahill said Wednesday: "We appreciate the funding the General Assembly provided toward critical water projects in the budget, and we continue to have conversations with stakeholders and members of the General Assembly about the long term vision for the Colorado River Basin.”
The Department of Natural Resources and the Colorado Water Conservation Board both refused to talk about the proposals, instead referring to the governor's statement.
Those competing proposals are now on the scrap heap, multiple stakeholders told Colorado Politics.
What's left standing is legislation on a task force that will study the issue of "drought security" — the new name for demand management — during the summer and fall, sponsored by McCluskie and Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chair Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, both Western Slope lawmakers.
The ag community isn't particularly enthralled with the task force idea, because the 15-member task force envisioned in the bill will include only a maximum of two ag representatives, according to the bill.
Notably, the task force excludes ag producers from the Eastern Plains. While Eastern Plains ag doesn't own water rights on the Colorado, they do own rights on the South Platte, which gets substantial water from the Colorado River.
Sen. Byron Pelton, A Sterling Republican who is a co-sponsor on the task force bill, is also not thrilled about the lack of Eastern Plains representation, believing it's because no one understands the importance of the Colorado to the Eastern Plains.
"We get 235,000 acre-feet of water every year from the Colorado into the South Platte, and we need to be sure we protect that water right for the South Platte," Pelton said Thursday. "It's meaningful for agriculture to have this water, and we have to have it to keep our economy growing."
Mike Camblin, a rancher in Moffat County who holds water rights on the Colorado, said he's seen the proposals from the governor and the Colorado River District. As to the idea of selling water rights, he's a solid "no" on that idea, which he said smacks of buy and dry. Camblin said a member of the Colorado Cattlemen's Association.
Camblin, however, is not opposed to something voluntary, temporary and compensated, such as what was in the Upper Basin's system conservation pilot program a couple of years ago. The Colorado river district restarted that program earlier this year with $125 million in federal funds, although at only $150 per acre foot of water, that's far below its true value, according to Camblin.
The governor's proposal has made Colorado ag water the most valuable in the five-state region, Camblin said, potentially pushing the cost that much higher.
McCluskie is willing to consider a better balance on the task force.
While there have been conversations going on, she and Roberts wanted to be sure the process is done right, and that it focuses on being inclusive, she said Thursday.
"For those of us who live on the Western Slope, the river is part of our communities, tradition and culture," she said.
"We need to be heard, we need to have a place in the (federal) decision making on what happens next, whether intrastate or interstate," McCluskie added.
She said they want to make sure the process recognizes voices from both river districts, ag, and outdoor recreation, which all depend so heavily on the river.
"Please know that it's our goal to make sure everyone is included, and as the bill moves through the Senate, and we have not achieved the right balance, I welcome hearing and talking about it," McCluskie said.
