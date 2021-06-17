Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday continued his spree of stimulus bill signings by putting pen to paper on a pair of Colorado Recovery Plan measures aimed at workforce development and crime prevention.

At a ceremony at the Center for Employment Opportunities in Colorado Springs, Polis signed into law House Bill 1270 from Reps. Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs, and Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton, and Sens. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, and Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton.

The bill gives a $6 million boost to the employment programs run through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program administered at the county level. It puts $3 million into the Colorado Employment First Program, which will in turn draw down a matching total from the federal government for counties and third-party organizations to provide employment support, job retention services and work-based learning opportunities.

“Today, we are putting funding toward a proven initiative that helps some of Colorado’s most vulnerable workers learn new skills and fill good jobs,” Exum said in a statement. “The bill the governor signed today will offer more Coloradans the opportunity to get back to work and to help our economy bounce back.”

At the ceremony, Polis also enshrined into law House Bill 1215 from Reps. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, and David Ortiz, D-Littleton, and Sens. Dennis Hisey, R-Fountain, and Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs. The legislation will expand the Justice Reinvestment Crime Prevention Initiative to Grand Junction and Trinidad as well as create a training and grant program for those who have previously been incarcerated.

The signings bring the overall total of legislation from the package that have been signed into law to 24.