Denver’s recreational marijuana dispensaries want to be able to stay open later than 7 p.m. and have asked the City Council to extend their hours to as late as midnight. Currently, recreational and medical marijuana businesses operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., shorter hours than all the city’s surrounding communities, Kristi Kelly, director of the Marijuana Industry Group, said at the council’s Special Issues: Marijuana Committee meeting Monday, Jan. 9. Kelly noted Edgewater, Aurora and Glendale allow marijuana dispensaries in their jurisdictions to stay open until either 10 p.m. or midnight.