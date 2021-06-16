Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday continued enshrining elements from the Colorado Comeback package into law, signing six state stimulus bills in ceremonies around the Denver metro area.

After kicking off the day on the steps of the state Capitol to sign legislation aimed at bringing down the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs, Polis headed to the Rise Westwood Plaza to sign Senate Bill 252.

The legislation from Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Douglas County, and Reps. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, and Susan Lontine, D-Denver, takes $65 million from the state's $800 million stimulus pot and puts it toward projects that create or revitalize mixed-use commercial centers in small-town Colorado.

Next came a stop at Precious Angels Preschool Pros in Lakewood for a signing ceremony for Senate Bill 236 from Sens. Tammy Story, D-Conifer, and Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, and Reps. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood, and Tonya Van Beber, R-Eaton. The bill will create four early childhood care and education grant programs as well as make changes, including eliminating the repeal date, of two existing childcare grant programs.

Polis also signed Senate Bill 201 while at Precious Angels, a measure tightening reporting requirements and penalties for childcare facility license violations. The bill from Sens. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, and Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, and Reps. Mary Young, D-Greeley, and Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins, is not part of the stimulus package.

Polis then went to Red Rocks Community College’s Arvada Campus to sign two more bills.

The first – House Bill 1104 from Reps. Colin Larson, R-Littleton, and Barbara McLachlan, D-Durango, and Sens. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, and Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada – extends the licensing period for educators from five to seven years. Polis also signed House Bill 1149, legislation from Titone, Story and Rep. Dominique Jackson, D-Aurora, that directs a number of state agencies to develop career pathways for the energy sector.

The governor’s last bill signing stop of the day came at Adams City High School, where he put pen to paper on two more stimulus bills. Those included Senate Bill 202 from Lundeen, Larson, Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, and Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, as well as House Bill 1234 from Tipper, Moreno, Rep. Mary Bradfield, R-Colorado Springs, and Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale.

SB 202 puts $10 million toward public school air quality improvement projects while HB 1234 provides just under $5 million in grants to local education providers for high-impact tutoring to address learning loss brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday’s signings bring the total number of stimulus bills signed into law to 22, leaving roughly half the pieces of legislation from the package still awaiting action from the governor.