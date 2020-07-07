Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed two bills into law that will enable government services to be provided at a distance, decreasing the odds of COVID-19 infection.
House Bill 1318 ends a pilot program that enabled county clerks to offer renewals of vehicle registrations through kiosks, and converts it to a permanent feature. Thirteen counties currently have such equipment through agreements with private providers, and the kiosks may also issue certificates of title and driver licenses under the law.
“The kiosk program has proven to be a convenient tool for Coloradans to get their business done at the DMV,” said Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield, one of the sponsors of the bill. “During these times, it’s more important than ever to ensure that Coloradans can social distance and access the services they need.”
Annually, 16 million transactions take place in DMV offices, and only 222,000 occur via kiosk.
Senate Bill 35 would also enable county clerks to receive original plats of land showing subdivided lots electronically.
“It’s time for Colorado to embrace the technology that is readily available to us,” said bill sponsor Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster. “This law will increase the efficiency of storing plat files while also providing a secure, readily available method for accessing these important documents. It will save thousands of dollars per new housing development, translating into lower costs for new housing.”
The fiscal analysis of the measure notes that counties may incur increased storage costs for the electronic files.
