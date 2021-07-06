Eleven days after a judge in Minnesota sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to serve 22½ years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, Gov. Jared Polis put pen to paper on a follow-up package of police accountability measures inspired in part by Floyd’s death last summer.

House Bill 1250 from Denver Democratic Reps. Leslie Herod and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez as well as Sens. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, and Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, seeks to build on Senate Bill 217. The historic package, approved by lawmakers last year in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, banned law enforcement officers from using chokeholds, required the use of body cameras when dealing with the public and removed qualified immunity, among other things.

This year’s bill builds on those previous efforts by:

Broadening the requirement for law enforcement officers to use body-worn cameras;

Expanding data collection requirements;

Adding flexibility to consequences delivered by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board for officers who use unnecessary force; and

Removing qualified immunity for Colorado State Patrol troopers, a protection that was stripped from local law enforcement officers by SB 217.

The bill also takes aim at the use of no-knock warrants. Under HB 1250, Attorney General Phil Weiser has until Sept. 1 to convene a study on no-knock warrants and forced entry by law enforcement.

That measure represents a step down from what some Democrats had hoped for. Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, briefly introduced an amendment to address no-knock warrants before withdrawing it to allow the sponsors time to work with stakeholders. Both Gonzales and Fields said they backed the study but were disappointed the bill didn’t go one step further by enshrining policy on the practice into state law.

Polis also signed eight other measures reshaping the criminal justice system in Colorado. Those include: