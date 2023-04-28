Gov. Jared Polis on Friday signed off on four gun control bills, which the Democratic majorities controlling Colorado's General Assembly believe will help rein in the state's gun violence problem.
At a ceremony at the state Capitol, Polis said the four gun bills are a "significant investment in making Colorado safer." He said Coloradans deserve to be safe in their communities, schools, grocery stores, nightclubs and everywhere in between, adding: "They shouldn't have to fear the threat of gun violence."
Second Amendment advocates have vowed to sue over the bills and on Friday, reportedly filed lawsuits against the three-day waiting period and minimum age bills.
Republicans in both chambers, significantly outnumbered by their Democratic colleagues, won concessions on several bills. In the House, Republicans launched several filibusters on the bills.
In a statement Friday, House Minority Leader Mike Lynch, R-Wellington, said: “Today, Colorado is less free and our citizens less safe and able to protect themselves. For law abiding Coloradans, it’s a historically dark day — a day that many of our citizens, no matter their political party, thought impossible in their state."
Lynch said most Colorado gun owners follow the law, but Democrats want to punish them for the criminal or tragic actions of the few.
“Democrats believe that their strong midterm election gave them a mandate to infringe on Coloradans’ inalienable right to live their lives without needless government intrusion. But Americans have always rejected this broad attack on our freedoms, even in the name of good intentions."
The first bill from the package is Senate Bill 168, which repeals previous state law that barred gun violence victims from suing firearms manufacturers and dealers. The measure was driven in part by the experience of Sandy and Lonnie Phillips, who sued a Texas gun dealer in Colorado court because he sold ammunition without a background check to the man who murdered 12 at the Aurora theater shooting. Their daughter, Jessica Ghawi, one of the victims, and her name was added to the title of the bill.
Sen. Tom Sullivan's son, Alex, was also among the victims.
The Phillips, who held each other during the signing ceremony, stood by Polis' side as he signed the measure.
"Enough is enough," said Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis, D-Longmont, among the bill sponsors. She said it was a "day to be hopeful," one in which Coloradans can hold the gun industry to the same rules as any other business.
"Today is about action, not words," added co-sponsor Sen. Chris Kolker, D-Littleton.
Rep. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, added that it was powerful to work on the bill while high school students demanded action from the General Assembly.
Senate Bill 169 increases the minimum age for purchasing a firearm from 18 to 21, with limited exceptions.
Lawmakers saluted the many advocates for the bills: Giffords, Everytown for Gun Sense, the Brady Center, Moms Demand Action, and the students from Colorado high schools, most notably, East High, where two shootings took place in March.
They also saluted Sullivan, who has been the driving and annual voice for addressing gun violence but was not able to be at the signing Friday.
Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, and her daughter, Maisha, also won praise for being long-term advocates for gun violence prevention. Field's son and his fiance were murdered in 2005.
Rep. Eliza Hamrick, D-Centennial, a former teacher at Overland High School, spoke about the trauma teachers, students and parents have experienced for the past 20 years from lockdown and active shooter drills. Some students have been experiencing those drills since preschool, she said.
"We shouldn't have to live like this," she said.
Senate Bill 170 seeks to improve the state's Extreme Risk Protection Order, known as the red flag law. The bill allows district attorneys, higher ed faculty and school teachers, and mental health or medical professionals to seek red flag petitions that would remove firearms from someone who is either a danger to themselves or to others.
The deadly Club Q shooting last November was part of the impetus for improving the law, although the alleged shooter had a set of firearms removed under a restraining order a year before the shooting.
Attorney General Phil Weiser noted the room full of people who have experienced gun violence.
"There's so much trauma in this room," Weiser said. "We are living in a time where the Second Amendment has been taken to a place that makes no sense."
He pledged that the work to reduce gun violence would continue.
Senate President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, said these bills "will save lives tomorrow."
"I can't wait to see what we do next year," he added.
The final proposal from the package, House Bill 1219, creates a three-day waiting period for delivery of firearm after purchase.
The package of legislation builds on the previous work to address this public health crisis, said Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, among the bill sponsors. She thanked the survivors who "for too long have had to lead" on this issue.
"We have to work smart and work fast," added Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver.
The four bills signed Friday formed a package announced in February to address gun violence.
Another bill sponsored by Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver, to ban assault weapons died in a House committee last week. Polis expressed skepticism about a the efficacy of a state-level ban when asked about the policy this session.
A sixth bill, to ban ghost guns, cleared the state Senate on Friday on a 20-12 vote, with 11 Republicans and Sen. Kevin Priola, D-Henderson, voting against.
The final bill introduced this session is a measure to allow counties to prohibit the discharge of firearms in communities with 35 dwellings per acre. It is stalled in the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.