Gov. Jared Polis’ desk is clear of bills passed during the 2021 legislative session as of Thursday, after he acted on the 16 outstanding pieces of legislation.
Ahead of a Thursday deadline to sign, veto or allow outstanding bills to become law without his signature, the governor on Wednesday evening put pen to paper on 15 of those measures, including:
- House Bill 1077 from Reps. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Denver, and Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, and Sens. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver and Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, which creates a legislative oversight committee and task force on tax policy
- House Bill 1283 from Reps. Naquetta Ricks, D-Aurora, and Edie Hooton, D-Boulder, and Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, which creates a sunset review on the Public Utilities Commission's towing regulations and kicks back a sunset review of the Towing Task Force by a year
- Senate Bill 76 from Sens. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, and Jeff Bridges, D-Denver, and Reps. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, and Colin Larson, R-Littleton, which puts $1.6 million toward the implementation of a third-party system for vehicle registration and titling, a system approved by the legislature in 2018 that has not received funding
- Senate Bill 257 from Scott, Benavidez, Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada, and Rep. Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, which exempts some owners of special mobile machinery from registration requirements
- Senate Bill 270 from Valdez, Larson, Bridges and Sen. Dennis Hisey, R- Fountain, which ups the beverage production limits for distillery pubs and wine-producing restaurants
- Senate Bill 103 from Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, and House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, which extends the Office of the Consumer Counsel and the Utility Consumers' Board in the Department of Regulatory Agencies for an additional seven years
- House Bill 1180 from Reps. Don Valdez, D-La Jara, and Perry Will, R-New Castle, and Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, which creates a $2.5 million grant program to study and demonstrate the benefits of biomass utilization in wildfire mitigation
- House Bill 1101 from Rep. Kim Ransom, R-Littleton, and Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora, which mandates courts allow parents visitation rights during dependency and neglect cases as well as creates open adoption agreements
- House Bill 1278 from Rep. Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs, and Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, which allows special district board of directors meetings to be conducted virtually
- Senate Bill 91 from Bird, Larson and Sens. Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver, and Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs, which allows for a 2 percent surcharge on credit and charge card transactions
- House Bill 1321 from Moreno, Reps. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood, and Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, and Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakwood, which among other things requires ballot measures on tax increases or decreases to indicate which programs stand to benefit or lose out through changes in revenue
- House Bill 1275 from Will, Rep. Susan Lontine, D-Denver, and Sens. Joann Ginal, D-Fort Collins, and Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, which makes pharmacists eligible for Medicaid reimbursement when providing clinical services under a collaborative practice agreement with a doctor
- House Bill 1282 from Weissman and Gonzales, which puts regulations on non-bank mortgage servicers
- House Bill 1300 from Weissman, Zenzinger, Rep. Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, and Sen. Jim Smallwood, R-Parker, which creates a a health care provider lien for those injured in accidents
- House Bill 1012 from Pettersen, Coram and Reps. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, and Kyle Mullica, D-Northglenn, which directs DORA to study if the state's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, which currently tracks controlled substances, should be expanded to track all prescription drugs prescribed in Colorado
Polis rounded out his actions on bills from the legislative session by issuing his fourth veto of the year on House Bill 1254.
The measure from Alex Valdez, Larson, Winter and Sen. Kevin Priola, R-Henderson, would have required new residents attempting to register a vehicle in Colorado to provide documentation of when they established residence and pay back taxes and fees if they fail to register within the 90-day deadline established in state law. Those increase revenues would help offset another provision from the bill: a vehicle titling and registration fee reduction.
Polis in his veto letter said he supported the overall concept of the legislation but held “a few fatal underlying concerns” centering on TABOR implications. The governor indicated the bill would generate some $34 million in revenues while the Department of Revenue could only identify $8.5 million in fee cuts.
“As revenue projections place Colorado above the TABOR limit in FY 2020-21 and beyond, this new fee revenue would crowd out General Fund spending and slow our progress to invest in education and other key priorities,” he said.
