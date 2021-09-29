Kara Veitch is the new chief lawyer for Gov. Jared Polis, succeeding Jacki Cooper Melmed, the governor's office said Wednesday afternoon.

Veitch becomes the governor's chief legal counsel since serving as executive director of the Department of Personnel and Administration since 2019.

“Kara brings a wealth of experience to our legal team and administration," Polis said in a statement. "She will continue to serve the people of Colorado in this important role, fortify our work to ensure Colorado’s legal system reflects our communities, and continue to build a Colorado for all.”

Melmed was the chief legal counsel to Polis and Gov. John Hickenlooper. She becomes the chief legal office for UCHealth next month

“I’ve enjoyed working with Jacki and will miss her," Polis continued. "Jacki is one of the greatest legal minds that I’ve had the pleasure to work with and Coloradans are forever grateful for her service, leadership, and commitment to our state during these unprecedented times.

“Jacki’s forward-minded legal approach and public service has spanned over two administrations and we know there is more work to do to ensure there is more justice in our legal system.”

Veitch is a board member for Colorado Legal Services and formerly was the chair for both Beyond Our Borders and the Women's Bean Project. She also is the past president of the Colorado Women’s Bar Association and the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Colorado.

She also has received numerous professional and civic commendations. Veitch has an MBA, law degree and undergraduate from the University of Colorado.