Gov. Jared Polis appointed five Colorado leaders to his Early Childhood Leadership Commission, the state Department of Human Services announced Tuesday.
The commissioners are:
- Heather J. O’Hayre (Fort Collins), director of the Larimer County Department of Human Services
- Jake Williams (Lafayette), executive director of Healthier Colorado
- Jasmin Ramirez (Glenwood Springs), parent representative and school board member for the Roaring Fork School District
- Leslie Nichols (Gunnison), superintendent of the Gunnison Watershed School District
- Lucinda Burns (Dillon), executive director of Early Childhood Options
Polis re-appointed Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney to another three-year term.
“I am thrilled that the Early Childhood Leadership Commission is leading the work to develop successful universal preschool,” Polis said in a statement. “High-quality early childhood education is the foundation for helping children thrive, eliminating racial and economic disparities in achievement, and ensuring we have a strong economy. Together, we can ensure that Colorado remains the best place to live, work and raise a family.”
The ECLC provides expertise and guidance to policymakers to improve outcomes for pregnant women, children from birth to 8 years old and their families by advancing the aligning, coordinating and ensuring efficiency in related programs.
The 21-member commission was created by the legislature in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.