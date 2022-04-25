Coloradans will get a $400 refund this summer in what the governor and legislative leaders frame as part of the Democratic-controlled state's efforts to provide immediate economic relief to residents amidst skyrocketing prices of commodities and soaring inflation but which critics view as a cynical ploy to court voters in an election year.
About 3.1 million Coloradans, who filed their 2021 tax returns by May 31, 2022, are eligible for the rebate, which amounts to $400 for individuals and $800 for joint filers.
The money is not new. Instead, the state is obligated to refund the amount under Colorado's Taxpayers Bill of Rights. Narrowly approved by voters in 1992, most remember the TABOR requirement that the public must approve any tax increase. At its core, TABOR seeks to limit the growth of government to population increases, plus whatever the annual Denver-Boulder Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation, has been for the previous year. What that means in practical terms is the government could only grow by inflation and population, basically covering expenses for big-ticket items, such as schools, Medicaid, corrections and higher education, year after year with modest increases.
Under current laws, taxpayers would get their TABOR refund in the spring of 2023. Polis, with backing from legislative leaders, plan to change the schedule by sending the cash to taxpayers in August this year – just a little over two months before the November election.
“People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and rent through no fault of their own. Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone cash back as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release.
Senate President Steve Fenberg and House Speaker Alec Garnett echoed the message.
“Coloradans are up against high rates of inflation and a rising cost of living – and they’re feeling the pinch,” Fenberg, a Boulder Democrat, said. “This year, we’re able to extend much needed support to families and individuals in the form of direct relief to taxpayers. We’re helping Coloradans make ends meet during this challenging time by putting money directly back into their wallets.”
Garnett said the state is "delivering on that promise" to save Coloradans money.
Michael Fields, president of the conservative-leaning think tank Advance Colorado Institute, said the refund is not the result of any new legislative action to give back additional dollars to taxpayers.
"It’s money that would have to be refunded anyway. They just changed how it’s refunded – and are sending it before the election," he told Colorado Politics. "This is an election year ploy to try to get Coloradans to forget about all the fees and taxes that Democrats have passed during the last 3 years.”
Fields added: "All of these people, including Polis, supported taking away our TABOR refunds completely in 2019."
Polis and the Democratic majority in the General Assembly approved a referral in 2019 that sought to eliminate the state's obligation to give back money in excess of the TABOR limit. Known as Proposition CC, the referral would have permitted the state to spend the money on public school, higher education and transportation. Voters rejected the measure that year.
