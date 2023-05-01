Gov. Jared Polis is expected in a noon press conference to announce legislation seeking to limit residential property tax increases.
The move comes as the Colorado lawmakers stare down the barrel of looming property tax crisis, one in which taxes are expected to increase this year by as much as 50% for many homeowners.
Property values are re-assessed every two years, and 2023 is an assessment year. Voter repeal of the Gallagher Amendment in 2020, skyrocketing home values and the biennial assessment are expected to result in an increase in property taxes by as much as 50% in some metro area counties.
The bill, to be introduced in the Senate later today, has an overall goal to cut the pending increases by 50%. The sponsors of the measure are expected to be Democrats Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver, and Reps. Mike Weissman of Aurora and Chris deGruy Kennedy of Lakewood.
Scott Wasserman, president of the Bell Policy Center, which is expected to be a major supporter of the bill, said it will lean on reducing taxable value, and for lower-valued homes, this will really have an impact.
Counties and special districts will be held harmless until their revenue growth exceeds 20%. K-12 will be held harmless through a 1% increase in what the state retains under the TABOR revenue cap and funnelled to the state education fund.
One concept expected to be included in the bill is the assessment rate for second homes. While supporters are expected to cite high values of such second homes, it could also impact resort communities that rely on short-term rentals.
While the idea of charging different property tax assessment rates on second homes has been around for a while, it's never come to fruition because county assessors have maintained they have no data on just which homes are considered second homes. The bill is expected to provide a one-year delay to allow assessors to figure that out, along with the resources to do it.
"This has been a big issue for a number of years," Wasserman said.
The bill is expected to differentiate between homes that are rented out for substantial portions of the year versus those that are only occasionally rented out or not at all.
The bill to be introduced Monday is not the only solution being proposed on property taxes.
Senate Bill 108 would allow local governments to offer temporary property tax credits or mill levy reductions and later eliminate the credits or restore the mill levy without going to voters for permission. The bipartisan bill clear the state Senate and is available for debate before the House.
This story is developing and will be update.
